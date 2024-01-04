The Walter family has been raising good cattle in the Colorado mountains for a long time.

Ty Walter is a fifth-generation cattleman and with his parents, Terry and Becky; his wife Jazlyn, daughter Hadley and soon-to-be born baby; and brother Trever, his wife Melissa, and their son Tilden and daughter Cealy, owns and operates Walter Angus along with the help of four employees. They run a herd of almost 500 registered Angus cows and 300 commercial cows as well raise corn, wheat, alfalfa and grass forage, and have a backgrounding feedlot.

Walter Angus claims Hudson, Colo., as home base. But the high-performing, maternal Angus cattle – with progeny that also hang some salty carcass data – summer on mountain pasture across western Colorado and into Wyoming.

“It’s definitely a challenge, being located where we are, with urban sprawl and the price of land,” said Walter. “We run in all three parks – South Park, Middle Park, and North Park [of Colorado] and my dad and I do all the trucking. It’s just something we have to do to run the numbers we do in this part of the country.”

The mountainous country they call home – pastures extend from 7,000 feet above sea level to over 11,000 feet – has demanded increased selection against bovine high mountain disease, or brisket disease. Because of this Walter Angus has become known for their purebred Angus genetics that are carefully PAP screened and perform well in high country.

“We screen tightly for PAP tests and genetics and our strongest market is to our customers at altitude,” said Walter.

The Walters calve their registered cows in December, which allows them to grow their bull calves more slowly. “We don’t get them overfat, but in good condition and ready for our customers.” They PAP test everything, and the bulls are almost 11 months old when tested, “which gives us a more accurate score on them,” said Walter. Their annual bull sale is the third Saturday of February at the home place near Hudson. In addition to marketing approximately 130-150 bulls they sell about 100 registered bred heifers and registered and commercial yearling heifers, as well as serve a great meal and follow up with free delivery on the bulls. “By the time our customers turn out, usually in June, these bulls are almost 18 months old,” said Walter. “This helps them probably get a few more cows covered, and come back in better condition, having that little extra age on them.”

Their commercial herd calves in April and May, and the Walters retain ownership on all the steers, backgrounding them to about 750 pounds at their own lot then finishing them with Conor Dwyer at Maverick Beef Feedlot in Bridgeport, Neb. Walter is especially excited about the most recent kill data on a pen they finished. The lot graded 54 percent Prime, 34 percent CAB, and the rest were Choice. There wasn’t a Select in the group. The premium was over $162 per head.

Conor Dwyer is the owner of Maverick Beef and a close friend of Walter’s. “Those were absolute bell-ringers,” he said. “We finish 50- to 60,000 head a year, and I’ve never seen a close out like that.”

In addition to extreme marbling, Dwyer said the lot had an average daily gain of 3.98 pounds per day, converted on a 6:1 efficiency ratio, and weighted out at a 1,469 pound average. “These cattle absolutely blew past anything we’ve ever seen. They are going to make those bulls a lot more expensive next spring – and they should be. These cattle are consistently in the top 20 percent of our yard every time, and they come from good old-fashioned genetics that make great ADG and feed conversion. Plus, they’re just great people to work with.”

Despite great carcass results and grid premiums, Walter says they remain focused on the maternal traits in their cow herd as their foundation. “We need our customers’ cows to breed back each year and be docile and safe to work around. Without that, it’s pretty hard to stay in business.

“We truly believe in maternal selection number one, and once we have a good foundation there, we can add more convenience traits. We always want to be adding and improving traits, but not chasing any one single trait.”

Walter believes that their high-altitude adapted genetics are going to become increasingly more important as the science continues to grow on how the heart and lungs of cattle impact performance at any elevation. “We are continuing to build better cattle and pack more weight and efficiency into them, but we’re not necessarily making their hearts and lungs any bigger. At some point, there is a ceiling on what they can sustain, and cattle with genetically good hearts are going to be highly sought after.”

Although there has been an EPD for pulmonary arterial pressure, or PAP, for about three years, Walter said it is still emerging. They take it into account, as the heritability is at 39 percent, or moderate to high, but still cull tightly on phenotype and their own PAP test results. They work closely with Dr. Tim Holt at Colorado State University, who is mainly responsible for developing the PAP EPD, and are committed to using all technologies possible to make the best breeding decisions.

“We cull pretty hard – by the time we PAP test and semen test, we’re pretty hard on them. We annually sell 150 bulls, and we just want top end; we don’t want to sell anything we’re not proud of,” said Walter.

In 2022 Walter had the experience of a lifetime joining Certified Angus Beef’s “Chef Ashley” and television personality and foodie Joel McHale eating a four-course beef dinner 8,500 feet in the air off the side of a cliff. The extreme dining experience, produced by CAB, went viral on social media and served as an outlet for the Walters to discuss their animal production methods and the science and technology used in breeding quality beef.

The family was also named the 2022 CAB Brand Ambassador of the Year, which opened the door to visits from chefs and retail service providers. “We were able to show them our daily work, and the technology we use. It was mind-blowing to them, how much data we have on these cattle, and how much decision-making and care we put into them. It really gave us a new appreciation for them and them for us; it’s a pretty special relationship,” said Walter. “Most of them went away with a new understanding of the issues – like antibiotic use – that are often huge misconceptions in our industry.”

Walter Angus was also named the 2022 Outstanding Seedstock Producer by Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

With all the success of their cattle genetics and the relationships they’ve formed, the Walters humbly focus on simply making better cattle and taking care of people.

“Most importantly, we give all our credit to God. We are very blessed to get to do what we do, and this is a God given passion. Selling bulls is a lot of work, but we love it and we love our customers – that is what keeps us going, cultivating friendships and making new ones. We are very blessed with the people we get to work with and the life we lead.”