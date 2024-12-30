Breeder’s Connection 2025 | Beyond the Brand: Lazy JB Angus

Like many who are part of longtime ranch families, Kathi Creamer lives and breathes the history – and future – of Lazy JB Angus, the Montrose, Colorado ranch she operates with her family.

Kathi grew on her parents’ small Angus cattle operation, but what sparked her interest in top-of-the-line cattle was a trip to the National Western Stock Show when she was nine. “I saw the quality of the cattle there,” she said, “and decided right then and there I was going to raise cattle of the same quality.”

Over the years, Kathi and her family have seen numerous changes in beef cattle. “The biggest difference I see is the reliance on the data that’s available on 99% of registered Angus,” she said. “We look at the animal, the history of the animal, production of the female – that’s the first thing we look at – then we turn to the genomic side to see what will work for us.”

Kathi’s daughter Britney, an essential part of the operation, says while visual appraisal is important, the availability of genomic information for Angus cattle has helped them breed better cattle. “Genomics has become a huge player for the Angus breed,” she said, “and it’s been the predominant focus for the breed.”

Jeff Creamer, Kathi’s husband, and their son Brandon also play an integral role in the day-to-day operations, tending to cattle, hay fields and managing feed. Brandon is a full-time employee on the ranch and Kathi is honored to have him back at the ranch.

Sound structure, feet and legs are hallmarks of Lazy JB cattle. “What sets us apart from the majority of Angus breeders is that we run at high elevations from June to mid-October where cattle are presented with rough terrain and limited forage,” said Kathi. “We have to consider that because our animals have to travel quite a way to graze.”

The Creamers believe Pulmonary Arterial Pressure (PAP) testing is critical, so all Lazy JB cattle are tested. “We have to start with the PAP score because of the environment where we live,” said Britney. “Females with a less than satisfactory PAP score will do well in lower elevations, and there are plenty of ready buyers.”

Lazy JB bulls are carefully selected against strict standards. “The bulls we select to run on cows have to check more boxes than most other people’s operations,” said Britney. “Not only do we lay heavy criteria on growth, performance, and good feet and legs, bulls are required to pass the PAP test and must be able to withstand the diversity of high elevations and rough terrain. Many of the herd bulls we have either raised or purchased have sired calves that now serve as the foundation for many of our customers’ progressive programs.”



Calves sired by Lazy JB bulls continue to top markets across the country, and females’ longevity allows customers to secure large returns on their investments. “Our herd bulls include household name sires such as KR Cadillac Ranch, Lazy JB Ego 1428, Stellpflug Highway 2016 and LT Lazy JB Unchartered,” said Britney. “All bulls with semen available on the market can be obtained through channels such as Lazy JB, CattleVisions, Premium Beef Genetics and Genesource.”

The majority of the Lazy JB cowherd is bred to calve between the end of January and early April. Some cows calve later, which provides an opportunity for families who have more than one junior competitor to compete in different age divisions.

Another aspect of the Lazy JB breeding program involves embryo transfer to recipient cows in other states. “When we bring them home at weaning, they’re expected to pass the PAP test and perform like our other cattle,” said Kathi. “Embryos have become a big part of our breeding program, and we also use some of our own cows for recips.”

The Lazy JB fall sale features females and show heifers, and bulls are sold at the ranch’s annual spring bull sale. Britney manages online sales, including sales for embryos and semen. In addition to late fall private treaty sales, there’s a waiting list for replacement heifers.

Lazy JB cattle are working cattle, and animals in the show string are treated the same as all other animals. Britney says visitors who come to the ranch will often recall females that were shown by the Creamers and ask where they are. “We tell them they’re on the mountain with the rest of the herd,” she said, adding that people are often surprised that show stock are part of the herd. Kathi added that without a farming aspect or other ways to diversify, running cattle is the only enterprise at Lazy JB, and all cows have to work.

Kathi says one of the most rewarding aspects of ranching is seeing young people develop enthusiasm for high caliber Angus cattle. She advises young people interested in Angus cattle to find a breeder whose program they like and get to know the breeder. “People involved in this industry are very open to helping others,” she said. “They can offer the best advice.”

The family recently traveled to NILE, where they had Supreme Champion Bull and Grand Champion Angus heifer with a female that was sold in the ranch’s 2023 Online Heifer Sale. At the American Royal, the Creamers claimed Reserve Grand Champion bull.

Kathi and husband Jeff were pleased to accept the 2023 American Angus Association Herdsman of the Year Award. “I consider that one of the greatest honors we have received,” said Kathi. “Without my daughter and son Brandon we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that. Knowing that it was our colleagues who nominated us makes the honor extra special.”

As she looks at what her family has accomplished, Kathi is proud to say, “The Lazy JB brand doesn’t just stand for cattle. It stands for the work ethic, the passion, and the people behind it.”