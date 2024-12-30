Breeder’s Connection 2025 | Bridle Bit Simmentals

Cooks are at the cutting edge of genetics and technology, helping them to produce the best possible seedstock.



What makes a steer weigh-up “good?” What drives mothering instincts? What makes a steak taste so great? Most commonly, that answer will come down to genetics. Genetics are at the center of every successful cattle operation in the country, just as they are at Bridle Bit Simmentals in Walsh, Colorado.

Chad Cook — along with his two brothers, Brent and Brad, and father, Erroll — market approximately 100 Simmental and SimAngus black and red bulls and 10-15 heifer calves in their annual Bridle Bit All Terrain Bull and Female Sale – in the coming year scheduled for March 17, 2025. Patriarch Erroll Cook attended Colorado State University and obtained a degree in Animal Reproduction. He went on to manage the Animal Reproduction Lab at CSU, which gave him the unique opportunity to see some of the first Simmental bulls when they came into the United States.

“It was something new; something exciting; and [my dad] just liked the cattle,” Chad Cook said. “They did a lot of carcass testing on Simmentals in the early days and he liked that aspect of the breed. That’s where we started, and that’s where we are today.”

Erroll was involved in the Colorado Simmental Association, and Cook is currently serving his fourth year on the Board of Trustees for the American Simmental Association. Together, the pair served a combined total of 26 years on their state’s board of directors.

“Serving on the National Board has been a positive experience for me,” Cook said. “I’ve learned a lot from the staff and events I’ve been to and met so many people I normally wouldn’t have — people who are involved in areas outside of production livestock in the Simmental breed.”

Cook added that being heavily involved in the Simmental Association has led Bridle Bit down a path of growth, namely with technology.

“We like to think that we’re pushing the boundaries on technology,” Cook said. “We’re doing just about everything new and upcoming that you can do with your cattle. The American Simmental Association has been on the forefront of that with programs such as IGS multi-breed evaluation. We are also owners of Allied Genetic Resources, which is a group of Simmental, SimAngus, and Red Angus breeders that have the same goals and same mindset towards customers and what their impact is on the beef industry.”

Cook went on to discuss the new programs from Allied Genetic Resources, RightChoice and RightMate, which, in layman’s terms, is a match making program for breeders and customers.

According to the Allied Genetic Resources website, the RightChoice and RightMate programs take the evaluation of genetics and genomics one giant step further. By combining specific genomic information with the long-proven value of EPDs, this new advancement in technology improves depth and precision when evaluating the actual ability to transmit value and profit.

“It’s hard to pinpoint the genetic value of an animal. Running DNA has sped up our genetic progress so fast. I think, if you’re not using DNA and using genomic enhanced EPDs, you’re going to fall to the wayside as a seedstock producer; and if we can bring our commercial cow-calf guys in on this, it’s going to be huge for both sides,” Cook explained. “If you want to push a little more growth, it’s going to emphasize that trait. If you want to keep replacement heifers, it’s going to emphasize that trait. I think it’ll give people a more uniform calf crop.”

Bridle Bit is all about genetics and using them to the advantage of the rancher and the consumer, which means Cook is excited for this new program.

Speaking of programs, the Cook family were some of the pioneers of the Total Herd Enrollment program, reporting every data point they could, dating back to the 1970s.

“I never knew anything different; I just always knew you reported the numbers and then you looked at them to see what you could do better,” Cook said. “Back then, it was birth weight, weaning weight, yearling weight and birth date. Now, we’re reporting everything…udder, feet, and leg scoring; calving ease; docility; and feed efficiency.”

All Bridle Bit bulls are sold with feed intake data, and they report their replacement heifers too. Their program is highly driven by data, but that’s not all Bridle Bit is about.

“Numbers are important, but you’ve got to be able to go outside and like what you’re looking at. There’s always going to be a phenotypical component to it, too,” Cook added. “A lot of breeders have tried to bridge the gap between cattle that have genetic merit while looking good.”

The Bridle Bit Simmentals website is like an encyclopedia entry on successful cattle operations. As Cook said, genetics play a big part in that success. However, those stellar genetics don’t just stop at the cattle guard.

“My upbringing helped me so much in life,” Cook said. “I’ve got to put it on my parents and my FFA instructors. They taught me valuable lessons, not just in agriculture but just in general. My parents lived it, you know? They learned, and then they taught the next generation. Now, we’re doing the same thing.”

The Bridle Bit Simmental website states: “We work really hard every day in our operation to ensure that our customers can get the maximum from their genetics.” Any bull or female purchased from the Bridle Bit Sale from four generations of Cooks is an investment in superior genetics.