Breeder’s Connection 2025 | CSU Seedstock Team and the Long Game 

The CSU Seedstock Team, initiated in 1976-77, affords students the opportunity to complete the advertising and auction sale of CSU bulls. From 1976 to 2002, students worked together to promote and host the annual CSU Bull Sale. In 2002, under the direction of Dr. Tom Field, as a result of student efforts, additional industry experiences were added—exhibiting CSU cattle in Denver at the National Western Stock Show and travelling to NCBA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show to represent the CSU Department of Animal Sciences. Today, students continue to apply coursework and lessons learned in the barn to selecting, managing, and marketing CSU genetics.Dr. Bob Taylor was the original advisor and current advisor, Dr. Samantha Cunningham, has been combing through Taylor’s old files in search of history.

A Hereford Base

Dr. Bob Taylor wrote in Hereford Journal in 1975 of the university’s Hereford history which dates back to the early 1900s. In 1968, Taylor wrote that the genetic program consisting of a 30-head cowherd, was replaced in 1968 through a cooperative effort with several members of the Colorado Hereford Association. Dr. Samantha Cunningham who today serves as the advisor for the Seedstock Team said the discovery of the article in Dr. Taylor’s files of old herd records and ledgers was a goldmine. It also, she said, contained names still familiar to those in Colorado agriculture.

“On that list of breeders were some families that are still notable in Colorado beef cattle production and still notable in CSU stakeholder support even generations later,” she said. “On that list are names like Perry Blach, Randy’s father, Jack Orr, who is Casey Orr Hoffman’s and Tanya Orr Perez’s grandfather, all of whom are cheerleaders for our little Hereford herd as it is now.”

Other Hereford breeders who donated to the herd include the late Ben “Doc” and Bet Kettle, who were well known Custer County ranchers and their daughter, Sara Shields, is among the Seedstock Team’s supporters. The late Don Norgren’s family continues to support the team as well as Arapahoe Ranches in Walden; Tom Hook, Hillside; Darris Cumming, Amherst; Max Fulscher, Holyoke; Bob Norris, Colorado Springs; Lawrence Phipps; John Rice, Loveland; Bud Winger, Yuma; Goemmer Brothers, LaVeta; Dick Clennin, Rye; and Stow Witwer, Greeley.

“This article was in the 70s and some of these same families are still contributing in some form or fashion, whether it’s in high fives or genetics or monetary support,” she said. “To continue to be supported through the generations is an honor.”

In 1974, Taylor wrote that 60 head of additional females were added from Winger Herefords, Redd Ranches, Fulscher Herefords, and Bradbury Land and Cattle Company. He said the campus purebred and commercial herds provided animals, carcasses, and performance information for student classes and laboratory activities. Taylor said the cattle provided the opportunity for meaningful practical experiences in many phases of commercial and purebred production.

Aberdeen Angus

In sifting through Dr. Taylor’s files, Cunningham also found a copy of the 1979 program for the National Angus Outlook Conference, which was hosted by CSU that year. Taylor penned an article for that program detailing the rich history of the Angus breed at CSU.

In the1904 book The Colorado Agricultural College, John Clay, Jr., wrote, “At Fort Collins a good beginning has been made. Through the kindness of Mr. J.C. Osgood, a very choice herd of Aberdeen-Angus is now in place…it speaks well for Colorado to have such good men as Osgood who by their deeds help forward such a good cause.”

In the 1960s, CSU’s Angus herd was about 30-head of small framed – 800 to 900-pound mature weight – females and also bulls raised by the program. Performance records from that time showed weaning weights of 360 pounds, yearling steer weights at 700-pounds, and carcasses weighing 650-pounds and grading choice plus with 3, 4, and 5 yield grades. By the next decade, the original cows were dispersed, and another herd was assembled. Dr. Jim Wiltbank initiated a research project sponsored by American Breeders Service (ABS). When Wiltbank left CSU in 1974, the research program ended, but 50 head of females were retained and became, according to Taylor, an integral part of the herd used in the instructional program. One of the treasures in Cunningham’s files are Taylor’s handwritten ledgers and those cows’ performance records were maintained to teach students to hand calculate records. Detailed carcass information was generated over the years primarily by using the same Angus sires on 100-head of fall-calving commercial cows.

Taylor wrote that the most notable Angus bull from the CSU program was CSU Rito 4114. He was the Reserve Champion and co-high selling bull for $10,500 at the 1976 National Western Stock Show. After CSU Rito 4114 was purchased by Bob Sitz of Harrison, Montana, and several of his calves appeared in Sitz’s December 1978 sale.

Ram Dominator 4203

Ram Dominator 4203 was a burly Hereford and a son of 552 with a CSU brand on his hip. Raised by Colorado State University, he had calving ease advantages and other EPDs to make him high valued. In a 2005 or 2006 print advertisement, Ram Dominator 4203 is pictured with members of the Seedstock Team. That print advertisement was sent to Cunningham by a producer from Nebraska who purchased two of the five Denver pen bulls from 2023.

“I knew he was a longtime Hereford breeder, but the more I got to know him and visited with him, I learned he bought a bull from CSU in the early 2000s.”

He had partnered with Olson’s and CSU to campaign the bull and sell semen and had a framed copy of the Ram Dominator ad. His daughter later sent Cunningham a photo of that bull’s head stuffed and mounted on the wall.

“We must have left a lasting impression on this gentleman because he came to our sale last winter and bought another bull,” she said.

She was visiting with him about his purchase after the sale and inquired what it was about the bull he purchased that caught his eye. He said the EPD profile was what he wanted but more importantly, his pedigree.

He asked her if she knew which bull his newly purchased bull went back to. It was Ram Dominator 4203.

“He went through the catalog and highlighted the animals that went back to the original bull he bought from CSU 27 years ago,” she said. “There’s a good percentage of our pen cattle going to Denver this winter that go back to that Ram Dominator, the bull on the wall.”

She said the tidbits are interesting and significant parts of CSU history and finding those pieces of history have actually spurred this particular group of students on the team.

This year’s Seedstock Team includes 10 students, including a young woman from West Virginia; a Boettcher scholar; a Reicher scholar who is a non-traditional student as a 36-year-old single dad; Colorado students from strong agriculture backgrounds; students with no agriculture background; a young Native American woman from Wyoming; and others.

“They are a very good group, and they are often together outside of class,” she said. “They work really well together in the barn, and they are continually teaching one another. It has been a gift to be their advisor.”

From the pens slated to show at National Western, one heifer is a half-sib to a bull in the 2023 pen and a top seller in that year’s sale; another is a daughter of a female from the 2022 pen; and another goes back to Ram Dominator 4203. Of the bulls selected to go to Denver, four trace back to Ram Dominator 4203, and of these four – one goes back to a matriarch of the CSU herd, a 2013 model who has more daughters in production than almost any other, who has generated more sales totals than any other cow family, and whose flushmate daughters found success in Denver as a division champion pen in 2020 (something from this line has been in every pen since 2020); and another is out of a female from the 2022 pen who goes back to the last L1 Hereford cow at CSU. She said they’re building the herd as well as owning the stories of the past and adding to them as time progresses.

One of the lessons Cunningham said the group grasped recently while studying bulls, selecting individuals for their pen at NWSS, and noting how they are changing and maturing on feed.

“Rams,” she told them. “You must have faith in the long game, making purebred cattle isn’t just a short game.”