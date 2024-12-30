Breeder’s Connection 2025 | X Lazy H Quarter Horses

Performance bred horses from a working cattle ranch

Wolf Point, Montana ranchers Shad and Jolyn Haber started raising registered Quarter Horses so they would have mounts for ranch work. They have family and ranch roots in eastern Montana, and grew up near each other, although they weren’t acquainted as children.

“Both of us grew up raising cattle,” Jolyn said. “My husband’s family farmed and had cattle and horses; my family raised elk and buffalo, and had cows and a few riding horses. My grandparents were involved in the racing industry.”

Jolyn’s side of the family, the Dillons, were involved in multiple ventures: farming, raising cattle, horses, elk, buffalo, & hogs to name a few, all while having businesses in town.

“My grandfather Clarence and his brother Sylvester both ranched and raised horses also,” she said. “Sylvester brought race horses from Kentucky, while Clarence’s were more ranch type horses. They both did Roman riding and raced each other at the local fair during the Wild Horse Stampede. They were very competitive and it is still debated who won more often!”

Shad’s side of the family, the Habers, raised cattle as well as race horses.

“It turns out Shad’s father jockeyed with my uncle Sylvester when he was young,” Jolyn said. “Shad’s grandfather, Art Schock, was well known for his registered Herefords, Schock Polled Hereford Company. We have been able to keep these bloodlines going and still have stock from some of his original registered Herefords. We are lucky enough to have been able to jumpstart that program again as well.”

The couple’s breeding program started with a colt Shad gave Jolyn when they were dating.

“Shad bought me a stud for a Christmas gift and we used him the first couple of years,” she said. “He was Driftwood bred. When we found our current stud, I didn’t figure I needed two.”

They only raised a few foals by the Driftwood stallion before they acquired Royal Blues CD, affectionately known to the family as “Cocaine.” The 2019 black stallion is a son of Once in A Blu Boon (LTE $318,000; PE $12 million), a QData Leading Sire of cutting and reined cow horse money earners and a top 25 sire of ranch horse money earners. Cocaine’s dam, Royal Blue Light, is a daughter of CD Lights out of a Peptoboonsmal daughter.

“Cocaine is funny, he’s the opposite of anything remotely related to cocaine, he’s so chill,” she said.

When Jolyn saw Cocaine advertised for sale by the Ammon Ranch in North Dakota, she decided she had to take a look.

“I looked into Ammons’ program and had to go investigate,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I needed him or not. At the time he was just a yearling. But I kept seeing him and kept thinking about him and the rest is history.”

Cocaine’s oldest foals are two this year, and Habers are happy with the reports they are getting.

“Everyone seems to be liking the minds on them,” Jolyn said. “Their owners all have good things to say. It makes a person happy.”

Habers run Hereford and Sim-Angus cattle. Most of the cattle are commercial, but they do run some seedstock cattle of both breeds.

“We produce some of our own bulls and sell a few private treaty, mostly to local people,” Jolyn said.

Shad and Jolyn’s three young children all love the horses and think everything involved with the ranch is “pretty fun.” At ages five, three and not quite one year old, “we haven’t quite turned them loose on the horses yet,” Jolyn said. “Our little girl definitely got the horse bug. She loves to help feed, carry buckets, or pitch hay and she’s always asking to go for a ride. That really makes a parent happy.”

Although pregnancies have kept Jolyn out of the saddle at times since they started their family, she puts some of her equine enthusiasm into studying pedigrees and working with young horses.

“When we first got married my husband and I rode quite a bit,” she said.

Although that has changed, she knows it will change again and pretty soon the children will be old enough to help on the ranch and she’ll be riding more.

“We’re trying to create a better horse every time,” Jolyn said. “We’re hoping they can get into the right hands to showcase the bloodlines and make a name for our program, but when it’s all said and done, we want to make something we enjoy riding and everyone can get along with.”

They focus on cow horse and cutting bloodlines, looking forward to seeing some of the foals they raise in the show pen and arena in time. But they’re not out to raise performance horses at the expense of the traits they value in ranch horses: cow sense, a good mind, sure footedness, athletic ability and endurance.

“We want horses that are very user friendly,” Jolyn said. “We don’t want them to have any quit in them, but we’re not looking for the kind that aren’t a good horse till you’re done for the day. We’re always trying to breed up and better. But we’re pretty happy with the type and bloodlines we have now.”

Habers gave Cocaine a chance to compete in the show ring, but an injury sidelined those plans.

“We started him in a cow horse program and he did well, we just decided he wasn’t going to make the big shows,” she said. “We took him to Paul Greimsman for roping training, and he was doing well on the heel side and with breakaway. He ended up getting a leg caught in a gate and broke his splint bone.”

The injury also tore into Cocaine’s tendon a little, and they weren’t sure he would be sound.

“He is sound now but we’re just using him on the ranch,” Jolyn said. “He’s an extremely sweet, sweet horse, you wouldn’t know he’s a stud unless you looked underneath him.”

Cocaine’s wonderful disposition has Habers spoiled, and they know they’ll never put up with anything less from a stallion in the future.

Habers are expecting 13 foals next spring. Three mares are AI’d to outside stallions and the rest are in foal to Cocaine. The mares are bred to foal from late May into June so they can foal out on grass.

“That makes life easier and everyone is happier that way,” she said.

Cows calve on grass too.

“We try to have everything kicked out to pasture before they calve around the first of May,” Jolyn said. “It is later than a lot of people but it works good for us. We also have a small grain farm, and once we get in the field we’re pretty busy. It’s just my husband and I, we have no hired help, so it gets to be a lot in the spring.”

“Before we had kids, we calved a little earlier,” she said. “I was able to be out in the weather more, helping. Having kids shifts things around. They love it, and they will be good help as they get older.”

Habers are coming up on 10 years of registering their foals with AQHA and will then be eligible to apply for the Ranching Heritage program.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s possible!” Jolyn said. “Our family always been very involved with horses, although not necessarily with AQHA registered stock. We’ve always had a foal or two here and there. I figured if we were going to do it, we might as well have the bloodlines and papers to back it up.”

Habers market most of their foals as weanlings. The biggest hurdle is finding the right buyers for their foals.

It can be frustrating trying to get babies into the right hands so people can see what they can do,” she said. “We don’t want them to just stand around. You want to sell foals but I run across so many people who like the idea of having horses but maybe don’t actually ride or use them.”

Jolyn likes to keep one or two foals back to ride, but said most everything sells as weanlings and yearlings.

“By the time they reach two years old, pretty much everything is sold except one or two, and by then I want to keep them.”

Their stallion is panel tested clean across the board, including the five-panel test and the more recently discovered genetic diseases MYHM and EJSCA.

“He doesn’t hardly throw white socks on anything,” she said. “Most of his foals have solid feet, maybe a star on their face is about it.”

Habers brought home a Spooks Got A Spark yearling that has a white gene, so Jolyn is looking forward to a little more chrome on his foals in the future, even though Shad believes “the less white, the better.”

Foals born on Habers’ ranch run out on open country pasture most of their lives, so they learn to be horses.

“It really helps foals learn how to be sure footed and step over country,” Jolyn said.

While they hope some of their foals will eventually end up in the show pen, good working horses are the foundation of their program.

“If someone wants a good minded partner, I could find them one,” she said.