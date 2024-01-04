Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Breeding to Buck

Powder River Rodeo Company uses Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital for cutting edge reproduction.

What makes an excellent bucking horse? Some say it’s training; others might call it luck, but pioneers in the industry know it’s genetic. “Pedigree has nothing to do with anything,” said legendary veterinarian Dr. Gregg Veneklasen, “Pedigree is not genotype.”

Dr. Veneklasen, who is often given credit for revolutionizing the bucking horse industry, has spent nearly 30 years breeding bucking horses, collecting embryos, and cloning some of the greats at Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital (TCVH) in Canyon, Texas. Before working with bucking stock, Dr. Veneklasen spent years working with performance horses, but claims the bucking stock is “the most genetic thing he’s ever done.”

The facility at TCVH is explicitly designed for reproducing bucking stock with back-to-back bucking chutes and larger pen areas. Dr. Veneklasen and his crew offer complete stallion services, embryo transfer, freezing and storage, lameness diagnostics and treatment, as well as general equine medicine and surgery. TCVH is also home to five clones: one of Bobby Joe Skoal (who was unable to breed in his lifetime), one of Harry, two of Full Baggage, and one of Go Wild. With the science of cloning, bloodlines like Go Wild – who was gelded originally – and Spring Fling – who was infertile originally – are being reintroduced to the bucking horse industry.

While many people believe bucking horses to be ‘wild’ all the time, Dr. Veneklasen begs to differ. “They are the most honest horses we work with,” he said.

The crew at TCVH works horses through the chutes slowly, and recipient mares and live-cover studs are all halter broken. All embryo flushing, breeding, and semen collecting is done outdoors at TCVH and Dr. Veneklasen says the incredible crew and bucking stock just work well together.

“We probably know some of the bucking horses better than any stock contractors,” said Dr. Veneklasen. According to him, 60-70 percent of the bucking stock in the 2023 NFR have had a stay at TCVH, or their mother has. Dr. Veneklasen has been at the forefront of breeding and reproduction for many years, but it is still a small community in the bucking horse industry.

“The bucking horse game is a tough business to get into,” said John Franzen of Powder River Rodeo Company.

For nearly 40 years, the Franzen family has been breeding and raising bucking stock in Riverton, Wyoming, and doing a great job at it. Just to name a few accolades, Powder River Rodeo has been nominated for PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year 11 times, awarded 2019 PRCA Remuda of the Year, and are owners of PRCA Hall of Fame horse Khadafy Skoal and multiple-time World Champions Craig at Midnight and Miss Congeniality. The legacy they’ve created can be traced back to a narrow few bloodlines.

“If you look at all the bloodlines that the best have come from, it probably comes from about three different horses in the history of bucking horses,” said Franzen. In fact, nearly three-quarters of bucking horse bloodlines today can be traced back to Ekalaka, Montana, where Feek Tooke started breeding broncs in the 1930s.

Powder River Rodeo’s Cut the Cards, an impressive stud, with more than 45 offspring making it to the NFR, is a direct bloodline of Tooke’s, a grandson of the great Custer. Cut the Cards was collected for the first time about 15 years ago, knowing they wanted to keep that bloodline in their back pockets for a generation or two down the road. “Cut the Cards blood is what put us on the map, and has had world champions and basically built our program,” said Franzen. “I believe Cut the Cards blood is the best that’s out there. It always works.”

Franzens believe that bucking is genetic, just as Dr. Veneklasen claims. When asking John Franzen about how he makes breeding decisions, he leans on data kept by his mother, Lori Franzen, over the last four decades of breeding. Using that information and the science of embryo transfer and semen collection, the Franzens have been able to expand on some of the most incredible bucking stock bloodlines in history.

As Franzen explains it, breeding bucking horses can be a gamble you make now but won’t learn the result for many years later. If you purely looked at the pedigree and choose to keep a young stud based on bloodlines and breed to 10 mares, you wait four years or so before they even buck once. Of that foal crop of ten, you wait until their prime bucking age, between 8 and 10 years old, to decide if they really make the cut. The gamble, if you made the right choice in the first year of breeding, makes your stud nearly 20 years old before you’ve learned of the payoff.

“It’s not always foolproof,” said Franzen. “You can have all the money in the world and it doesn’t really help you get any further in the bucking horse game because it still goes back to luck and hoping you put the right stud with the right mare for the right amount of time.”

With science and the work by Dr. Veneklasen, getting the right bucking horse cross has become less of a gamble. A current great at Powder River Rodeo, Miss Valley, was an embryo of Miss Congeniality matched with semen collected from Vold Rodeo’s World Champion, Painted Valley. At only nine years old, Miss Valley is legendary in her own right, and comes from legendary bloodlines, all made possible by advances in reproduction. The legendary mare continues her bloodlines, this year with a colt on her side by J Bar J Rodeo’s Straight Midnight. Thanks to semen collection and embryo transfer, stud selection has opened up in the bucking horse industry.

“Everyone is trying to mix and match to find out what the next great bloodline is going to be,” said Franzen.

As for the future of breeding in the bucking horse industry, that is yet to be seen. Dr. Veneklasen says it’s going to be fantastic, but it will be 10 years or more before we can genuinely see the payoff.

“It’s a slow deal,” said Dr. Veneklasen. “I don’t have any idea where it’s going, nor could anyone predict. All I know is I’m having a blast.”