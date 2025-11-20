Country Christmas 2025 | Medora, ND: Tiny town embraces magic of Christmas

Nestled in the beautiful North Dakota badlands, Medora offers stunning views and a cozy atmosphere. Located 130 miles west of Bismarck, the town offers a variety of ways to enjoy the small-town atmosphere where visitors can shop, rest and relax, and take in Christmas-themed entertainment. Founded in the 1880s by Frederick Billings, tales of cowboys and pioneers are reflected in the old-time atmosphere that permeates the little city.

The merchants of this small town go all out to welcome you for their Old-Fashioned Cowboy Christmas Dec. 5-6. There are eats on the streets, shopping, dancing and live music amidst western Christmas décor and snow-capped buttes.

Throughout the month of December, dazzling light displays illuminate every corner of Medora. Each installation tells a story and captivates visitors’ imaginations. Children can meet Santa Claus himself at Santa’s Workshop and share their holiday wishes. For those seeking adventure, take a sleigh ride through the snowy Badlands landscape. The views in this frosty setting create lasting memories.

Live shows Dec. 4-21

This town goes all out to embrace the holiday season as talented performers take to the stage in the Old Town Hall Theater for A Very Merry Badlands Christmas. The live shows run December 4 through 21, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“I describe the show as a smaller Christmas version of the Medora Musical, without the fireworks and horses, but all the other great elements.” said Kinley R. Slauter, Director of Entertainment & Attractions for the Medora Foundation. “The professionally produced show features eight very talented musicians/singers. It’s a great time to celebrate the season with a variety of Christmas music, featuring traditional, country, some bluegrass and even a little swing.”

“If you’ve been to the summer musical, it’s a Christmas version of that. We weave in some of the legends and incredible stories surrounding the Theodore Roosevelt family and Christmas celebrations. There is even a bit about Harold Schafer, North Dakota’s most famous businessman, and the Marquis de Mores as well.”

“This is our second season for the Christmas show,” Slauter said. “We want people to experience Medora not only in the summer, but all year round. The hotels and restaurants are open and welcoming for overnight stays. We draw people from Bismarck but also from Montana and South Dakota as well.”

Some of the faces in the show may seem familiar as they have been in past or present shows. As overall coordinator for the show, Slauter knows some people can be hesitant to travel in winter weather conditions. “The weather can impact us any time of the year. I think the most important thing is that we’re here for those three weeks for people to enjoy this special Christmas event.”

Tickets to the show make great early Christmas presents. They can be purchased at medora.com/christmas. For each performance, the hall holds about 220 people, so seating is limited. Special offers are available for group tickets. For help in planning, call 1-800-MEDORA-1.

Unique stores in Medora

There are lots of delightful stores within this hidden gem of a town. If you are looking for a special Christmas present, you have many choices.

As an example, if boots are on your list, you might want to check out the boots made from ostrich, bison, elephant, hippo, kangaroo, python, camel, caiman, pirarucu (a big fish), shark, cape buffalo, giraffe, and goat at Medora Boot and Western Wear. Anyone can find their unique style at the storefront located at 316 Pacific Ave.

“Men have always been able to purchase boots made from exotic leathers,” Kim Colbert, the store’s owner said. “I wanted to provide boot options for women as well. We have 1,500 pairs of boots in our store. If we don’t have it in your size, we’ll special order it for you. All our boots are made in North America with some of the most exotic leathers in a five-state area. We have a lot of custom boots that can be designed at the factory and shipped here. We have jeans for men, women and kids. We also have accessories, hats, bull horns and an assortment of tack.”

Tourist season sees the customers checking out the selections, as the store is jam-packed wall-to-wall with people. Colbert said, “We stay open year-round, so we see a lot of local traffic in the off-season. Gift certificates are always a smart choice for Christmas gifts. If you know the size for your better half, we can order boots. If the fit isn’t right, we will take them back and exchange them if the soles aren’t scuffed up.”

Colbert’s personal favorite is the Boulet brand made from ostrich leather. The newest brand they’ve added is the Hyer brand which people really like for the fit. The most exotic is the Arapaima, leather made from an Amazon fish.

Hats are made either of straw or felt. “The difference with hats is the quality of the felt and what is mixed in with it, say rabbit or beaver. The higher the quality, the higher the price. We go from 2x straight wool to 200x.

Boots are featured on the website (medoraboot.com) and some of the hats.

Colbert stressed they are very big on customer service, “Our goal is to make sure people are happy with their purchases.”

Call (701)623-1005 or email medoraboot@hotmail.com .

Magical Medora travels to 24 communities

If people can’t make it to Medora, the Magical Medora Christmas show may be coming to a location nearby! Purchasing tickets as an early Christmas gift would be a great idea, according to organizer Bill Sorensen. There will be 24 performances in 24 separate locations across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana starting the day after Thanksgiving. See schedule at https://medorachristmas.com/

The show features favorite Christmas carols and showcases original holiday music, performed by musicians and singers from across the United States. Because this marks the 60th year of the Medora Musical, the first part of the Christmas show is going to be a look back at some of the classic songs featured during the time of Ed Sullivan and Lawrence Welk with favorites throughout the years. For the finale, music from current times will be featured. Special acts add family-friendly humor, tricks, and magic to complete the show.

“I enjoy being part of this Christmas tour,” Sorensen said. “I’m kind of a Christmas guy and I love bringing the Christmas show out to the communities and supporting Medora. I work with some amazing people who make it a lot of fun. This is the same cast who were with me last year. They are extremely talented and work together well. Each night, no one leaves until the set is taken down and everything is on the truck for the next performance. That’s the way it is.”

The group of 16 includes the performers, lighting and video technicians and the bus driver.

Sorensen has been with the show for the past 10 years. With a wry tone in his voice, he said. “When you spend 24 days on a bus together, you become friends whether you want to or not. It’s been a fun part of my life, basically my retirement.”

When asked how the cast stays excited for the performances, he said, “For an older guy like me, you’d think you’d get tired. But there’s never been a show where the magic doesn’t happen. The talent brings the Christmas spirit to the show which is rewarding and fun. I think that’s true for the others as they love to come back. It makes me happy as well.”

Practices for the cast begin 10 days before Thanksgiving. The tour starts Nov. 27 and continues until the last performance on Dec. 22 in Bismarck so they can celebrate with their families.

He added, “Some places we go to every year and others every other year. We see a lot of familiar faces in our audiences.”

Sorensen is 75 and in his 50th year of doing shows at Medora, so he gets a lot of feedback. He’s an entertainer, businessman, sports agent and politician. He shared, “I enjoy every single day when I have a conversation that begins with ‘When you were in our town…’ I love making those connections.”

People are drawn to Medora because of the beauty of the Badlands, the history of the area and some class-act entertainment. With deep appreciation for the community, Sorenson said, “It’s pretty amazing for a town of 138 people to host 130,000 each summer. Our touring show extends that magic to the towns we visit.”

Check out craft fair next year

While it’s too late for this year, mark your calendars for the Medora Craft Fair the last Saturday of October which will be Oct. 31, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be its 41st year of offering unique gifts especially for Christmas. It’s held outside the Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave., Medora, ND.

“All our items are handmade with no resale items allowed,” Milo Thompson, organizer of the event, said. “Shoppers can find woodwork, jewelry, wood crafts, turned items and hand-made woven items with offerings at 40 to 45 booths. Each year, we have eight to 10 new vendors. There is always a waiting list for those wanting to bring items. Vendors come from five states. It’s a whole town affair, with more than 500 people coming to the show. Most of the businesses in town are open during the Fair. ”

He said, “I love that you can buy freshly made lefse. There is a pie social at the Haunted Chateau with a musical performed in the evening.”

Funds raised through vendor fees go back into the local community for schools, local charities or for medical needs of community members.

For more information, email Medoracraftfair@yahoo.com or call 701-623-4474.

By visiting Medora or taking in the touring Magical Medora show during the Christmas season, you can create lasting memories by inviting all to embrace the true meaning of the season—togetherness and celebration.