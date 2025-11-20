Country Christmas 2025 | One Store, Endless Finds: Star Boutique

Star Boutique is a one-stop shop for goodies for anyone and everyone– tack for the horseman, knives for the ranch hand, snacks for the foodie, accessories for the fashionista. Everyone is sure to find something to suit his or her fancy.

Tana Rambat grew up on a farm and ranch in Benkelman, Nebraska where her mother and

father also ran an auction company. She inherited their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for people, and after earning an Ag Degree in college, Tana “wanted to start something [where she] could work for [herself] and didn’t have to rely on someone else for [her] paycheck.” This desire led to her starting the McCook Farm & Ranch Expo in 2008. After renting a facility, she began selling booth space for vendors to congregate to sell and promote ag products.

Tana then realized she “wanted something for the ladies when they came to the shows,” thus, Star Boutique was born. She began attending the Western & English Sales Association (WESA) market to curate a collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods, and together with her mother and her daughter, they took these items to trade shows and rodeos across the country. After 12 years of traveling with Star Boutique, Tana had “an overabundance of inventory” and thought, “You know what? If I can find a little space in town to get rid of some of this inventory, I can get some new things going.” Shortly after, she was given the opportunity to enter the brick-and-mortar scene and opened up

shop on Chief Street in Benkelman, Nebraska around Christmastime in 2020. Tana said, “I’m a people person, and I like to entertain and host, which fits so well with hosting trade shows and pleasing anyone that comes into my store.”

In store, Tana carries clothing, knives, jewelry, tack, and cowhide items. She makes it a priority to “try to pick high-quality things” and likes to source products from within the US, keeping it local as possible. Tana said, “A lot of my customers are looking for quality items, so I keep that in mind when I’m buying my inventory.” She seamlessly couples quality and affordability, ensuring that every customer can enjoy beautifully crafted products without compromising their budget.

Star Boutique carries Bex sunglasses, Dale Brisby apparel, Lazy J shirts and caps, lots of

children’s apparel, and boutique-style clothing. Tana is proud to have a “little bit for everybody.”

When customers come in, they often remark that they “didn’t know this store could hold all this stuff” and that “every time they come in, they see something new.” This makes for an enjoyable shopping experience each and every time.

For the ranchers, Star Boutique also carries a variety of tools and tack, including Pierce Cattle Sirens, Damascus knives, and Moore Maker knives forged in Matador, Texas. Much of the tack is quality, Rafter T brand, and Tana also stocks high-end, heavy duty, oiled harness leather headstalls that are handmade in Oklahoma and finished with custom, engraved buckles– the perfect combination of sturdiness and style.

In addition to the items that Tana stocks from WESA, she has also picked up several local

vendors. Star Boutique carries local honey and family-farmed beef and pork products. There are also two coffee lines– Arbuckle and Spearfish Coffee Roasters, as well as privately-labeled pickled canned goods from pickled beets to eggs, asparagus, okra, and more! Tana even has connections through a friend from Michigan and is able to carry pure Mason’s Maple syrup in a variety of delicious flavors.

Shopping at Star Boutique is like taking a trip to a boutique and a farmer’s market in one stop. Star Boutique also carries a line of lavender products that are grown in Big Springs, Nebraska.

Tana carries an assortment ranging from lavender olive oil to lavender hydrosol that can be used for cleaning countertops and washing produce or as a shower, linen, calming, or facial spray. There are also lavender-based sugar scrubs, bath bombs, and lip balms to treat your skin. These products offer both relaxation and nourishment, making them perfect for gifting or everyday self-care. With their natural ingredients and calming scent, they bring a touch of Nebraska-grown tranquility to your daily routine.

Tana is a self-proclaimed “sucker for antique stores or garage sales” and loves “finding fun antiques for everybody to love,” which shows when you walk into Star Boutique. She has curated her own collection of antiques to use as decor throughout the store, and the best part? All of it is for sale!

Star Boutique truly is a one-stop shop with something for everyone.

For anyone in the market for unique Christmas gifts or just wanting to treat oneself, Star

Boutique is the place to go. Shop in store at 616 Chief Street in Benkelman, Nebraska or via Star Boutique Facebook page.

Tana’s favorite part of being a boutique owner is “just meeting people and getting to know different personalities,” so stop in soon, make a new friend, and come home with something special you won’t find anywhere else. Whether it’s a handcrafted gift, a

cozy piece of clothing, or a one-of-a-kind antique, there is a treasure for everyone at Star Boutique.