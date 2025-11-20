Country Christmas 2025 | Saddle Up Colorado: From Fittings to Fundraisers 

Every store has a back story and Saddle Up Colorado is no exception. The tale of the little saddle and tack shop located in Gilcrest, Colorado began in Minnesota in 1996. Richard Van Proosdy, a Longmont, Colorado native, was vacationing in Minnesota after a team roping accident that broke his collarbone forced him to begin considering retirement. He had the opportunity to visit a small saddle shop while up north and began chatting with the owner. Van Proosdy complimented the shop and mentioned how he’d always wanted to open a saddle shop of his own. As fate would have it, the store owner was looking to retire and offered to sell Van Proosdy the 17 used saddles in his inventory at a massive discount. The saddles and Van Proosdy made their way back to Longmont and Saddle Up Colorado was born.

The first storefront opened up in Van Proosdy’s garage, where it operated for over a decade. The business made for an excellent retirement hobby. As it grew, though, Van Proosdy needed some help. That’s when his daughter Danna Golden stepped in.

“I was in marketing and finance when my dad started this hobby, so I helped him with a lot of his marketing,” she said. “It got to where I helped him with a lot of his finances.” Golden helped with the business aspects for half a decade, her polished business strategies complimenting her father’s cowboy popularity.

“I told him ‘How about you be my cowboy and I’ll be your business girl,'” she shared with a laugh. With her help, business boomed. She brought the shop into the modern age of digital shopping and grew Saddle Up’s online presence. It became clear that the little garage saddle shop was no longer the relaxing retirement hobby Van Proosdy intended it to be, and he retired for a second time.

Golden officially bought the business in 2014, and Van Proosdy retired to Arizona. She’s been running the shop ever since, after relocating to Gilcrest in 2020. The business now boasts a dozen employees (including a leather and saddle repairman) and an inventory of over 250 saddles and other assorted tack. “I listen to what the customers want and need, and I’ve really tried to diversify the inventory doing that,” said Golden. That management strategy is what led to the business’s biggest draw: saddle fitting. “My dad showed me the basics of saddle fit when I first got started with him, and over the years, I’ve fine-tuned the saddle fit, and I just know what a tremendous difference it makes.” Making horses more comfortable and improving the communication between horse and rider is something Golden finds very satisfying about her work.

Customers can visit the store or request a home visit for a saddle fitting session. While Saddle Up doesn’t create custom saddles, the fitting sessions allow customers to find the best fit for their horse amongst their existing inventory. The team tries a variety of saddles on each horse, feeling along the saddle trees and the horse’s back to make sure it fits smoothly and the appropriate amount of pressure is applied. Each session lasts a few hours, since Golden’s goal is to make the process educational for customers.

Every horse is different, and Golden believes that learning how different saddle styles fit different horses is a very important part of horsemanship. “We’re all about matching up the angles of the saddle trees to the horse’s back since they’re very, very unique just like us,” she said. While they aren’t the only tack shop to do saddle fittings, Golden believes that their methods set them apart from the competition. “We’ve done a lot of research and a lot of trial and error – we’re just very meticulous about it.” Their research has certainly paid off, and they are known nationwide for their “big staple”, as Golden calls it.

Apart from their varied inventory and popular saddle fitting services, Saddle Up’s community involvement is another of their standout features. Store manager Lynnsy Diekman said they try very hard to give back to their community. From sponsorships of local rodeos and 4-H shows to hosting presentations for local riding clubs to donations to nonprofits like the Ashley Doolittle Foundation, the Saddle Up crew works hard to benefit the local community. “We even host a big customer appreciation sale annually and allow vendors in just to try to get them some exposure and encourage people to shop small,” said Diekman. Golden agrees that supporting the community through events like this is essential. “By doing those events, we help support small businesses, and it’s just a very positive, wonderful thing to do,” she added.

Saddle Up has come a long way from its days in Van Proosdy’s garage. Much of its success can be attributed to Golden’s and her team’s desire to help others. From the horses and riders benefitting from the fittings to the “old-timer” vendors that benefit from Saddle Up’s online presence, Saddle Up has a lot of support from those it supports in kind. “It’s a fabulous industry and we truly thrive and really enjoy it,” said Golden.