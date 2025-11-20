Country Christmas 2025 | Small town Christmas magic 

Miles City brick-and-mortars offer hometown goods, experience

Like a warm cup of cinnamon cider, local shopping at Christmastime warms the heart and soul – and supports the heart and soul of rural communities.

Two Main Street retail shops in Miles City, Montana, offer carefully curated, handmade and vintage gifts for treasure seekers, and also provide an experience many would reference to Christmas seasons past – of “city sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style … in the air there’s a feeling of Christmas.”

Girl Ran Away with the Spoon fills a charming, 100-year-old storefront just north of Main Street. Owner Erin Thormodsgard hung her shingle just out of college, selling refurbished furniture and upcycled goods. Her true niche came when she began crafting custom jewelry from her grandmother’s silverware. That signature style has earned her a national following and a loyal local customer base who love her rings, bracelets and other home décor welded from authentic silverware. Thormodsgard moved her storefront to the current location in 2013 and has watched the business explode – even through COVID, construction closures and remodeling.

Amy Blaquiere is the store manager. She started working as a “Spoon Girl,” in high school. Her interest in building an online presence, along with exceptional customer service and care, contribute to the experience of shopping at Girl Ran Away with the Spoon. Blaquiere says their customer base is a strong, loyal and enthusiastic local group, along with an out-of-state tourist fan base that seeks them out as a destination shopping experience. “Locals and travelers alike say they come here for a ‘breath of fresh air,’ and to enjoy shopping,” she said.

Blaquiere gave a verbal walkthrough of their store – the Montana gift section; Erin’s metal sculptures; pampering goods; candles and diffusers; the jewelry bar featuring charms and spoon items to create individualized jewelry; holiday décor; journals and Christian books; kitchen goods and mixes; and a new-to-you clothing section. In addition to the spoon jewelry, the section that has the biggest draw is the basement treasure trove of children’s and baby gifts. “This is one of our biggest draws, as we are one of the few stores in town that offer baby and children’s gifts.” Additionally, Blaquiere herself specializes in laser engraved items and services. She can take “Grandma’s handwritten cookie recipe” and etch it on a wooden cutting board, in addition to custom jewelry and other personalized gift items.

Although the “Spoon Shop,” as sometimes referred to by locals, doesn’t label itself as a Christian store, the undercurrents of Erin’s and her employees’ faith is strong. “We have spoon crosses, Christian books and journals, and faith-based artwork and home décor,” said Blaquiere. “Erin lives out her faith quietly and shares it in everything she does. This business and store are a testament to her foundation, and it touches everything we do.”

The Spoon shop operates across three platforms – the brick-and-mortar store, online sales, and wholesale distribution. They sell wholesale spoon jewelry in almost all 50 states. Blaquiere said that aspect of the business has grown through the involvement of the online platform Faire. “It’s kind of like an Etsy for small business owners to purchase from other small makers at wholesale.” The platform has allowed them to bring in specialty items in smaller quantities, mostly from made-in-the-USA vendors, with a shorter lead time. In turn, they sell their jewelry through the site and have gained a multi-state following. “Customers from states away will tell us they planned their trip around coming to our shop,” she said. Despite their online and wholesale success, Blaquiere said the easy majority of their sales come in person from the retail store – a surprising and refreshing note in a world of digital clicks and package delivery.

Those who know Thormodsgard are quick to note her steadfast entrepreneurial spirit, along with her kindness, generosity, and positive support of the small, rural Eastern Montana community. “Erin always says, ‘Business breeds business,'” said Blaquiere. “She doesn’t see other small shops as competition; she takes the view that a rising tide lifts all ships. When someone new opens, she is likely one of their first customers.”

As they approach their Christmas shopping season, Blaquiere said anticipation builds in the store. “December alone can match three other months total in sales,” she said. “But more than that, we love the joy of helping people select thoughtful gifts.” Although they do have special Christmas items such as “make your own spoon ornament kits,” the majority of holiday sales are regular-season items purchased as gifts.

The Christmas season brings a special nostalgia to Vicki Leesburg, owner of the sprawling Vintage & Rustics complex on Main Street of Miles City. “The Christmas stroll was where [my husband] and I had our first date,” said Leesburg. Now as business owners of a one-of-a-kind variety and antique mall that fills almost an entire block, they are deeply involved in hosting the town’s holiday festivities – and spend months getting ready for the season.

How does one describe Vintage & Rustics? They started off strictly as an antique vendor mall, said Leesburg. They quickly filled the empty storefront that was formerly the Ben Franklin, and before that a Woolworth’s. The crowning jewel of the store is the vintage cafeteria complete with original bar seating and retro tables and chairs. Named the “Remember When Café,” they offer breakfast and lunch. Their bakery is filled with glass globes of delectable, hand-baked delicacies, alongside full coffee bar. Over the years they twice purchased and expanded into adjacent storefronts, remodeling to reveal historic treasures like penny tile flooring, and adding niche offerings as they went.

Although antiques are still a mainstay of their business, Leesburg said as they have expanded, they have increased offerings of newly manufactured but highly unique home and gift items. They have over 25 vendors, several of whom have been with them since they opened their doors.

Vintage & Rustics also sees traffic from destination shoppers, who have heard of the store, travel for days and spend hours “treasure hunting” for something unique. “Our goal is always to draw people downtown and give them the rural, smalltown experience they are looking for,” said Leesburg.

Miles City is known as the “Cow Capital of the West.” Both businesses stay true to their local feel by stocking goods with a western vibe and are respectful to only curate goods and brands that are not offered in other small businesses in town.

Leesburg says her vision of the future is to promote the downtown district and draw interstate traffic off the exit, where they can pass through historic downtown, before continuing back on their way.

“I envision our downtown continuing to thrive and invest in infrastructure that captures our history, our western feel, and invites people back to a slower way of life than big box stores and quick shops can offer,” said Leesburg. “We really are all in this together, running small businesses in rural America.” She has a positive reputation as being an enthusiastic leader in bringing business owners together to host special events or shopping experiences on Main Street, such as the summer “Cowtown Moosic” series and Oktoberfest, in partnership with a local brewery. “What Main Street offers is distinct, and we can fill that search for nostalgia, a slower pace, and curated goods for locals and tourists alike,” she said.

As the holiday season draws near, you can be assured Miles City’s small businesses will be putting the feeling of Christmas in the air.