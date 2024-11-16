Found, Farm, and Festive 

Amy Troudt’s Vintage Garden Boutique in Wiggins, Colorado, is the culmination of her love of flowers, farm, and vintage.

Her husband, Nolan, farms with his brothers south of town and they raise corn, wheat, alfalfa, and pumpkinds. This year they added sweet corn to the lineup and found a high demand for their local treat, making plans to expand and even add custom bags next summer. The farm is Amy’s frequent source for inspiration and treasures, be it metal baskets, barrels, pumpkins, grape vine, or grain sorghum. Mixing these farm-raised and farm finds with vintage items from a lifetime of collecting makes the vignettes throughout the flower shop unique and stunning.

A historic black and white photo of the shop, built in 1929, which was previously a filling station and then a liquor store, sits on the counter. Reclaimed furniture, vintage quilts, and small finds are mixed with fresh and dried florals, pumpkins and cornstalks from the Troudt farm, locally poured candles, and local flowers grown by an area flower farmer.

Troudt said creating a vignette for any season at home is simple, especially for those lucky enough to have a farm or ranch to scour for treasures. While she said there are no hard and fast rules, she offered ideas and suggestions as holiday decorating time nears. On a door that has been repurposed as a shelf above the cooler, Troudt demonstrated a few ideas with a fall vignette, and then flipped it to a winter vignette. She recommends:

Mix textures

In the fall vignette, Troudt used burlap feed sacks, dried wheat, and a found wooden box and added smooth pumpkins, acorns, and autumnal flower picks. For the winter vignette, she utilized texture-rich burlap, antlers, and a branch she spotted on the side of a county road from the previous design and added burlap-like red and black plaid ribbon, smooth and shiny red toolboxes, evergreen garland, and winter evergreen and berry picks. The metal basket used in both was a farm find and offers height to the back of the scene.

Rule of threes

Designing in odd numbers or in groups of threes is a design rule Troudt said has withstood the test of time. In the fall vignette, she illustrated this with three pumpkins grouped together and, on one end of the design to add height, one of her dad’s cowboy boots filled with dried florals. In the winter scene, she did the same with a single vintage thermos and a single metallic pitcher filled with picks.

Common color thread

Autumn and holiday designs are, she said, made for rich colors. Using a background of burlap, antlers, and a weathered wooden box as a neutral base, the other colors are more prominent. In her autumn design, the florals and pumpkins do the heavy lifting with orange, maroons, cream, and purples. Conversely, the winter vignette carries a rich red theme through the florals and the plaids in the burlap ribbon and thermos. Troudt said every design needs a bit of black. The black, she said, provides a place for the eyes to rest so the remainder of the design isn’t overwhelming.

Light

Light is vitally important to any design, Troudt said. Simple string lights with round bulbs were utilized in both designs, played off the copper tin ceiling, and will be easily incorporated into spring and summer designs. Placing the lights with the metal elements of the winter design and the shimmery winter floral picks added even more festive light.

Troudt said experimenting with different items and, most importantly, mixing old and new, can lead to the most stunning designs. Incorporating items found on the farm – like the metal basket, wooden box, local cooperative’s burlap bag, or deer antlers – anchors the design with a sense of place.