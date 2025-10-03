2025 Fall Homeland | Better Together 

With the abundance of fresh produce available to us year-round, it’s hard to imagine anything different. Yet it was not too long ago that if families wanted fruits and vegetables for eating out of season they had to be preserved when they were ripe and saved for the months ahead. Fresh broccoli was not available in our small-town South Dakota grocery store until after I was born, and romaine lettuce required a special order well into my adult years.
Canning and freezing produce in the summer and fall to preserve it for winter use is a longstanding tradition in my German-from-Russia heritage. My memory holds a long lineup of food preservation snapshots. Whether canning peaches, snapping green beans, picking chokecherries or harvesting apples, doing these projects together often meant a gathering of multiple generations of family.
There are some things that are just meant to be done together. “Many hands make light work,” and it’s a lot more fun to pick chokecherries with your sisters than by yourself. When it comes to emptying an entire apple tree or three, it pays to have parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, all armed with paring knives, and someone to run you up in the loader bucket to reach the tree tops.
As jars are filled and stories are told, the torch of knowledge and tradition is passed from old, wrinkled experienced hands to small fingers just beginning to learn. “Arbeit macht du Leben süß,” Grandma would say. “Work makes life sweet.” When the project was done, the rows of jars on the shelf and the stacks of full bags in the freezer promised a delicious return on the time investment come winter.
By the time I was a teenager, the canning and freezing of our garden produce became my job, partly because Mom had her hands full with my younger siblings, and partly because I was interested in learning how to do it. I already had plenty of experience, as I’d been helping harvest, freeze and can fruits and vegetables since I was a toddler. I had mom, Grandma and Grandma B all handy to answer questions as they came up. To top it off, I had at my disposal my great-great-grandmother’s canner: a giant blue enamel kettle big enough to fit 12-quart jars or nineteen narrow mouth pints.
From the garden: pickles and salsa
I remember Grandma Phyllis putting on a long-sleeved shirt and helping pick beans—because the rough, fuzzy bean leaves made her arms itch. I remember snapping beans with Grandma Phyllis and Grandma Bossert, busy fingers breaking out rhythms and broken beans clattering into large stainless steel and plastic bowls.
Stuffing jars of green beans to make pickled beans was an organizational adventure, requiring the straightest, fattest beans, all broken to the right length so as not to come up too high past the neck of the jar. Mom didn’t like dill, but conceded that adding dill to the jars of bean pickles really was a good addition. We would let the beans go an extra day before picking them when we planned to make bean pickles so they were a little bigger than the usual size for blanching and freezing them. More mature beans maintain a firmer texture when pickled.
Cucumber pickles
Pickle making was its own adventure. Mom had tried making pickles, complete with using Aunt Delila’s recipe and even going all the way to Delila’s farm to get water from the well there, and they were a complete disaster. She vowed never to make pickles again after that. So when I wanted to make pickles, I asked a friend for a recipe. My first pickles were also horrible. Our friend accidentally told me to put four TABLESPOONS of salt in each quart jar. It was supposed to be four TEASPOONS… When we tasted them they were nearly impossible to eat. As I had gone to quite a bit of work to make them, and we NEVER wasted food, I didn’t want to throw them out. Whenever we opened a jar of those pickles, we would pour the brine off and soak them in fresh water for a few hours to help draw the extra salt out and make them edible.
It took me some years, experimentation and different recipes, but I did improve my pickle-making.
Fruits in their season
We don’t live in a peach-friendly climate, so every summer we would bring home boxes and boxes of peaches to can. Mom took some traditions from previous generations; I remember Grandma Bossert teaching us to put one pit in the bottom of each jar as we sliced peaches for canning. “It gives them good flavor,” she told us.
In other ways, Mom struck out on her own path. Putting it Up With Honey brought a more healthful option of using honey as a sweetener instead of sugar to the canning process. She liked to add a little lemon juice to the syrup. She also left the skins on the peaches when she canned them instead of peeling the peaches. She was the original “crunchy” mama, long before the term evolved!
Apples and more apples
I remember spending my entire fifth birthday picking and processing apples; Grandpa Milton and Grandma Phyllis, great-grandpa and grandma Bossert, probably even Uncle Jerry joined in on the action. Grandpa B’s hands turned black from the reaction of the acidic apple juice and the blade of the paring knife he was using, obviously not stainless steel, but very sharp. He had once been a butcher, could cut apples faster than anyone, and he kept knives sharpened.
We had a beautiful old apple tree in the garden when I was a child. Every other year or so, it would be completely loaded with the best apples I have ever eaten. Sadly, we never knew what variety it was, and it died when I was a teenager. Apple harvest meant slicing apples to freeze for making desserts later. It meant canning applesauce, or apple chunks. Grandma Phyllis and Grandma Bossert canned crab apples whole; something I remember as a big treat. Mom developed an apple butter recipe that was to die for—provided that one did not scorch the apple butter in the process of cooking it down.