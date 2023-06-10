Summer Events 2023 | Chris LeDoux Days

Music and rodeo. The two things Chris LeDoux excelled at during his lifetime are the two ways he continues to be celebrated during the annual Chris LeDoux Days, held every Father’s Day weekend in Kaycee, Wyoming. Perhaps the one thing that meant more to Chris than his passions was his family, and his widow and five children each have a role to play in producing Kaycee’s biggest event of the year, slated this year for June 16-17.

Ned LeDoux is one of the main performers during Chris LeDoux Days each year, playing many of his dad’s classics. Photo by Stacy Hays Michael. LeDoux1

Population 274, the town of Kaycee has become synonymous with the name Chris LeDoux, even though he did not move there until adulthood. His father being in the Air Force, Chris lived in places like New York City and France as a boy. The family moved to Cheyenne, where LeDoux started high school rodeoing, through which he met John Forbes. A summer job “in the hills of Kaycee, Wyoming” would change the course of his life. He met his wife, Peggy, and raised his family of seven while pursuing his careers in rodeo and music.

Not only did LeDoux compete in rodeo and make the National Finals Rodeo, he was crowned the World Champion Bareback Rider in 1976. And LeDoux did not only play music, he was nominated for a Grammy, won an Academy of Country Music award, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Suffice it to say that LeDoux achieved superstar status in both his chosen paths in his life, cut short at 56 years old by cancer. His boys, however, feel that their dad would be pleased at being honored by his two favorite things in the little town of Kaycee. “I have a feeling that he’s always looking down and probably has a big ol’ grin on his face,” says Ned.

“Good Ride, Cowboy” is the statue created by D. Michael Thomas of Buffalo, Wyoming. The monument stands in Chris LeDoux Park in Kaycee, Wyoming. Photo by Stacy Hays Michael. LeDoux2

Ned is a core part of Chris LeDoux Days’ Saturday evening entertainment. He provides what many have said to be the reincarnation of his dad’s voice. Indeed, Ned says that part of his purpose is keeping his dad’s music relevant into the next generation. “I just really love playing his stuff. I played drums for my dad for seven years, and I got into singing not even 10 years ago, playing in these little dive bars. There might not have been 10-15 people in the crowd, but people were paying attention when I played Dad’s old rodeo originals. When I got done with those shows, people would come up to me and say, ‘I haven’t heard Bareback Jack or Photo Finish in years.'”

Ned and the family usually invite bands they are friends with to play at Chris LeDoux Days. Corb Lund, Cody Johnson, and Aaron Watson have been headliners in the past. This year, Reckless Kelly accepted their years-long invitation to play with Ned at Chris LeDoux Days, and the bands will be opened by cowboy musician, Brenn Hill.

The rodeo consists mainly of horses that buck, featuring local and college talent. Pictured: Kyle Bloomquist. Photo by Stacy Hays Michael. LeDoux3

Chris LeDoux Days was meant to be a one-off event in 2010 for the purpose of unveiling the D. Michael Thomas statue of LeDoux in its new home in a park in Kaycee. Named “Good Ride, Cowboy” and sharing a name with the Garth Brooks song, the monument features Chris in fine bareback riding form aboard Stormy Weather, the buckskin upon which he won his world championship. For the unveiling, bucking broncs at the arena seemed fitting, followed by a performance by Chris’s band, Western Underground. Those in attendance were estimated between 6,000 and 7,000 people that first year, and they drank the town of Kaycee out of beer.

Feedback from locals encouraged the family to continue with Chris LeDoux Days the next year, and the year after that. “We didn’t know what we were doing,” says Ned. “In the early days, we were just trying to figure it out.” Peggy is the main organizer, Ned hosts and invites the entertainment for the evening, and his brother Beau handles the logistics of their rodeo. Now, they are looking forward to their 12th year.

Chris LeDoux encapsulated the word “cowboy” in many ways. The event in his honor consists of all the things he loved. Pictured: Ian McGivney. Photo by Stacy Hays Michael. LeDoux4

And he sang Life’s a Highway

There’s only one way you’re gonna get through it

When she starts to twist, be more like Chris

Pull your hat down tight, and just LeDoux it

When that whistle blows, and that crowd explodes

And them pickup men are at your side

They tell you “Good ride, cowboy, good ride” – Good Ride, Cowboy by Garth Brooks

The rodeo still consists of mainly bareback and bronc riding. Forbes Rodeo Company, local to Kaycee, brings most of the bucking horses, accompanied by other Wyoming stock contractors such as Summit Pro Rodeo and Trumbulls. Pickup men are mostly local, too, including Sandy Bob Forbes, Jhett Johnson, Colt Hamaker, Cody Cunningham, and Shawn Scolari, plus a few more non-locals. More than 40 horses are bucked before the short round, not including re-rides, so it takes a considerable amount of horsepower and manpower.

Breaks in the action while the chutes are reloaded are relieved by specialty acts, youth barrel racing, and ladies breakaway roping. G Bar G Saddlery of Riverton, Wyoming donates a saddle to the winner of the youth barrel racing yearly. A Calcutta is held before the short round for all the adult events, and the beer gardens flow freely throughout the day.

While ropers and bronc riders are not difficult to find in Wyoming, bareback riders are a smaller population. Luckily, the College National Finals Rodeo is held that week, which gives Beau some options for recruiting. “That’s a blessing to have that there. My job is finding bareback riders. That is one of the hardest jobs to do,” he says. Most of the college participants in CLD are also “short round bound” that Saturday evening in Casper, which means their schedules can get tight. Even Sandy Bob Forbes and Jhett Johnson – the rodeo coaches at Chris LeDoux’s alma mater, Casper College – have to beat it back to the CNFR that night. Yet, they all make it work with a classic, LeDoux-style photo finish.

Kids are invited to participate in various events throughout the day. Photo by Stacy Hays Michael. LeDoux5

Just like at RodeoHouston, says Beau, many attendees of the rodeo are actually there for the entertainment afterward. The street is closed off with a city block or two for a dance floor, and the evening commences with cowboy music while artists pay tribute to the pioneer cowboy who went before them. “I’ve got a brand-new album out, but people are always guaranteed to hear Dad’s classics. That’s the way it’s always going to be,” says Ned. He and his co-performers often collaborate to sing each other’s songs, as well as LeDoux’s, in an exhilarating performance that can never be duplicated.

Chris often said, “Without Roy Rogers, there would be no Chris LeDoux.” He emulated the morality and integrity of the American Cowboy no matter what stage he was on, and passed those values to his children and friends. In Kaycee during Chris LeDoux Days, cowboys are still king.

For more information about Chris LeDoux Days, see chrisledoux.com.