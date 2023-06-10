Summer Events 2023 | Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering

They’re keeping the art of the cowboy alive in Encampment, Wyoming.

All-star show performers Annie and Amy are joined on stage by Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering president Jason Swenlund, on banjo, and Washtub Jerry, at the 2022 Cowboy Gathering. Photo courtesy the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering Outfit. 7-jam-

For the twenty-first year, the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering will take place July 14-16 in Encampment.

It’s a gathering of cowboy poets and musicians, singing, reciting poetry, and fans enjoying a jam session, songwriter workshop, western entertainment, and good food.

A variety of artists perform throughout the weekend, said Steve Moulton, past president of the Encampment gathering and a board member and volunteer.

Activities kick off on Friday, July 14 with a Campfire Jam Session and open microphone. Anyone who wants to can share a song, recite a poem or story, and play musical instruments they’ve brought along.

The fun continues on Saturday, July 15. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jack Schmidt will host a stacked Dutch oven demonstration, with Schmidt reciting poetry as he cooks.

At 10 a.m., a Songwriter Workshop takes place, featuring performer Doug Figgs, as Figgs gives advice about songwriting. Lunch (for a fee) is sponsored by the Encampment/Riverside Lions Club.

Saturday afternoon the Western Entertainment Roundup takes place, with a variety of performers: Doug Figgs, Many Strings, Terry Nash, Jamie Nield, Caitlynn Taussig, Washtub Jerry, Kaden Miner, Jo Lynn Kirkwood, Kristyn Harris and Andy Nelson.

The All Star Cowboy Poetry and Music Show is Saturday night and is the only ticketed event of the weekend. Held at the Encampment School, it features Kaden Miner, Kristyn Harris and Andy Nelson. Tickets are $20 (children ages 12 and under are free) and can be purchased at the door.

On Sunday, a Cowboy Ranch Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; the cost is $15/plate.

Cowboy church wraps up the weekend, held at 10 a.m. and led by Becky and Ken Kreusel. Historic tours of the Grand Encampment Museum are available all weekend.

Attendees are asked to bring chairs for the Friday evening and Saturday day-time events, and may need coats for the outdoor events.

The cowboy gathering started in 2003, Moulton said, when the gathering that took place in Rawlins, Wyo. was discontinued. The Encampment gathering has hosted some big-name poets and musicians, although the number of fans they can accommodate is limited, due to limited hotel rooms. Attendees can also bring RVs and stay in the local RV park.

Moulton said they try to hire new acts each year, while having favorites return, like Many Strings, a husband and wife team from Utah. “People love them,” he said. “They do a lot of comedic songs, and people enjoy them so we bring them back every year.”

Doug Figgs, a poet and singer from New Mexico, has performed at Encampment several times, as has Terry Nash, a poet from Colorado.

Jamie Nield, a student at the University of Wyoming and an up-and-coming artist, will perform. Caitlynn Taussig is another young performer, of whose earliest performances were at Encampment, and Jo Lynne Kirkwood will be making her inaugural trip to Encampment.

The most unique artist among this year’s lineup is Washtub Jerry, who plays bass on a washtub.

Of the three main stage entertainers, Kaden Minor makes his first trip to Encampment; Kristyn Harris is a “driving force in this business,” Moulton said, and Andy Nelson, who, with his brother, operates COW (Clear out West) Radio.

Bill and Edith Schrayer have attended every year of the Encampment Cowboy Gathering.

The Virginia Dale, Colo. couple likes cowboy music, Bill said, and lived in the Encampment area when Bill worked on a ranch there more than fifty years ago.

The first year of the Gathering, they got a wild hair. “We finished putting hay up one night, and since we knew the area and it sounded interesting, we headed up there.”

They bring their RV and lawn chairs and congregate with other gathering attendees, some who have become good friends. “Everyone just goes and has a good time,” he said. “We drink a little beer and swap a few stories.”

Bill said he can’t “carry a tune in a bucket” but that doesn’t matter. The gathering “is just a lot of fun. Everybody has a good time.”

Cowboy poetry and music involves the ranching industry, and sometimes helps non-rural people understand ranching better, Moulton said.

“It brings the public to better understand (the cowboy’s) way of life, through that medium.” Poets and musicians explain ag terms like calving or branding between songs or recitations.

The gathering is a great way to share the ranching lifestyle with non-ranchers.

“If you teach people from the city about your way of life, and they become interested in it, follow it and understand it, when they see stuff in the newspaper about ranchers and different problems they have, they have a better understanding of why farming and ranching is so important to the economy and our way of life.

“It puts a face to ranching.”

Noted cowboy poet and a founder of the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering, Chuck Larsen, served as emcee and entertainer for a dozen of the outfit’s 20 years, before passing away last year. Photo courtesy the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering Outfit. 4-chuck-larsen



For more information on the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering, visit the website at GrandEncampmentGathering.org or the Facebook page at GE Cowboy Gathering.