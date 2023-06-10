Summer Events 2023 | The Box Family Influence on the New Raymer Fair 

The New Raymer Fair was a “dream come true” for Archie Box. He felt that a lot of the kids out here were so far from Greeley that they did not get a chance to show their 4-H project at a fair. Archie took his ideas for a fair to the New Raymer Lions Club and found everyone in agreement. It was to be a fair open only to members living in the northeast corner of Weld County.

Archie Box in the rodeo arena in New Raymer Box2

In July, 1950, that dream was born with the first fair, then known as the New Raymer 4-H Achievement Day, held south of Highway 14 in a grain storage building with the arena events in a vacant block north of the highway. At that first fair, Archie’s children, Allen Box and Karen Jean Box were amongst the top showmen listed for beef and horses. The fair of 1951 was held in that same area of New Raymer. Seeing that the New Raymer fair had a future worth preserving, Archie then formed and chaired a committee within the Lions Club to push towards acquiring land and adding improvements for future events. By the fair of 1952, land had been purchased and the 44×96 ft. 4-H Building had been erected for a total of $3,394.25. It was constructed by community members and business men with only one paid carpenter having been hired. In years following, the sheep, hog, and dairy barn were quickly added and the rodeo arena was put in on the south end of the area. The grandstand was added later.

Some of the events held during the early years in the arena were musical chairs, reining classes, Brahma riding, barrels, Shetland pleasure, Western pleasure, the bending race and the milk race. Announcers in the early years included Dave Hill of Greeley and Bud Van Berg of Sterling.

The pet class, started in 1965 by Archie and wife Famie Box, was the crowd favorite of the two-day affair where everyone received a silver dollar and a ribbon. The pet class is continued today by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Archie and Famie. Also in 1965, Karen Jean Box served as the announcer for the first time. In a 1966 article, the fair was then being called the Northeast Junior Fair at New Raymer. In that same article it was stated that “The Box Clan is perhaps one of the most well known in east Weld.”

By 1967, Archie was in his 16th year as Fair Manager. Amongst other duties, Famie also hosted a BBQ luncheon every year for dignitaries, judges, and invited guests that was talked about as one of the best around the county. In the paper in 1968, a great three generation picture showcased the Box Family with the headline of “New Raymer’s First Family”. The caption read “the three generations of the Archie Box family pictured above have dominated the 4-H Fair and Rodeo since its inception in 1950. They have no less than 150 grand champion trophies in their trophy case.” Archie was Fair Manager with the exception of one year from 1950 until his death in 1974 when his son, Allen, took over.

Box Family circa 1945

(b) Allen, Doris, Pauline

(f) Karen, Archie, Famie, Louise Box1

Throughout the early years of Archie’s tenure, his two youngest children, Allen and Karen Jean, showed fat beef and horses at the fair. Grown children Doris, Pauline and Louise, were also greatly involved in assisting the 4-H home economics classes, the ever-vital fair cook shack, and assisting Famie with the barbecue luncheon and the pet class. When Allen suffered a stroke in 1982, he was assisted by Jerry Samber and officially retired his duties to Jerry in 1984.

In 1989, continuing their parents’ legacy of dedication to the fair in New Raymer, the Box Foundation made up of the four living children – Doris, Pauline, Allen and Karen Jean – developed and sponsored the then named Hereford Heifer Hopeful program to give away two beef heifers during the fair. The name was quickly changed the next year to the Heifer Hopeful to open up the opportunity for other area cattlemen to donate a heifer that was not of the Hereford breed.

In 1990, Karen Jean retired from announcing after 25 years and passed the torch to her niece, Carol Sue. As we all know, Karen Jean’s legacy will forever live in our ears as we hear famous one-liners such as, “Whip and ride,” “Ride ’em like you stole ’em,” and “Let’s go! Let’s show! Let’s rodeo!” Karen Jean, after much begging and pleading, did come back to help Carol Sue in the afternoon announcer’s booth around 2005. We will certainly, without fail, miss hearing her unique voice echo across the prairie for two special days each summer.

In 1992, with the then known Lions Club deciding to dissolve, the Northeast Weld Drylanders Organization was born to continue on the success of the local fair. The fair, held each year in July, has proven to be not only an educational and motivational experience for young people but a coming together of community clubs, organizations, businesses, and individuals to develop, support, and conduct the fair. It is also a coming together of friends and family where memories are made and stories are told. To some it may be small, but to those born and raised spending two days each July in the scorching heat and dirt on the New Raymer fairgrounds, it is known and felt as the “World’s Fair!”

With this coming July being the 74th Annual Northeast Weld County Fair and Rodeo, the fair was and will continue to be something that Archie and Famie can be proud of. All generations of the Box family have dedicated hours to the continued success of the fair. They have shown animals and home economics exhibits, did the announcing, served on the Lions and the Drylanders committees, taken money at the dance, taken charge of the cook shack, volunteered to mow and paint and pick up trash, gone after the morning donuts, helped establish other popular fair events such as the Stick Horse Race, wrote the fair premium checks, timed events, sold ads for the fair book, arranged the trophies on the hood of a car in the arena for the trophy presentation time, cooked and served the Friday and Saturday night feeds, donated money and sponsored awards, designed and printed the fair programs, took rodeo entries, arranged the sound system, served as 4-H leaders in New Raymer and the list goes on.

The Box family is now in its 5th generation of participating in the fair, with our youngest generation showing and winning awards, just as Box generations ahead of them did. I am pretty sure Grandpa is boasting with pride. So strong was his belief in 4-H and young people that for many years all checks distributed by the fair board carried the message, “A kid brought up in 4-H will seldom be brought up in court.”

An article published in 1980 may have said it best: “The events and format of the fair in New Raymer have changed little over the years – names change some, but numerous surnames repeat year after year with many families with long-established firm roots in the community. In that steady, solid, and unchanging format lies much of the charm of the fair that serves the farms and ranches of northeast Weld County.” Archie and Famie, you did a dang good thing.