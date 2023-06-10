Summer Events 2023 | When the Steaks are High

On Thursday night, last August during the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo in Hugo, Colorado, the Lincoln County Stockmens Association and the Lincoln County CattleWomens held their annual Steak Fry after the county fair beef show like they have every year, but instead of simply eating a steak dinner like they have for the past decade, a fundraiser was held in conjunction for a fellow CattleWomen in need.

With the addition of the benefit auction, the number of steaks that Stockmen members had to cook was doubled. IMG_2817

“One of our closest friends, Megan Mosher, was diagnosed with a pretty aggressive form of cancer,” say McKenzi Stone of the CattleWomens. “Her and her husband, Wade are a well-respected ranching family in our community so myself and several other people put our heads together and started planning a benefit and we had the idea of holding it during the Steak Fry.”

In the past, the Steak Fry has been a way for the Stockmens Association to raise scholarship money for graduating seniors, so expanding the fundraising efforts was a good fit and a smashing success. Possibly because of how well-liked Megan and her husband, Wade, are in the community, both members of the Lincoln County Cattlewomens and Stockmens Associations respectively, but also because of the generosity of their Colorado neighbors.

“When we got word out that we were going to do a benefit for them, donations just started pouring in,” Stone says. “People were sending us things and we had a lot of community support.”

At the end of the night after holding both silent and live auctions, selling items such as a half-day photoshoot from a local photographer, a barrel of oil from the local gas company, an elk hunt, a hog and processing, a breeding to an AQHA stallion, multiple grills, a ton of hay, a half of a beef, a rifle, leather goods and so many more generously donated items, the organizations raised $52,477 total.

The event was such a success that Stone was ready to make the benefit fundraiser an annual event during the Steak Fry, so in a turn of events, Stone is spearheading a new organization called the Eastern Plaines CowBelles to continue the benefit

“The benefit is going to be primarily ran by the CattleWomens and then the dinner portion, the steak fry will be manned by the Stockmen and we’re going to call it the CowBelle’s Benefit,” Stone says, adding that they want to model the event after Feeders and Friends, a feedlot rodeo and benefit auction held in New Raymer, Colorado who has been raising money for families in need for almost 20 years.

The Cowbelles are still deciding on who this year’s benefit recipient will be, but are excited and ready to help another local family going through a hard time.

With the addition of the fundraiser, Stockmen members are kept even busier during the event, last year they doubled the number of steaks they had to cook in the two-hour time frame. The steaks are purchased by the Stockmens from local grocer, Osborne’s Supermarket, where the steaks are cut in house by the owner. If they are running low on steaks before the end of the dinner, the grocer will cut and deliver more for them. In the past, the Stockmens have cooked and served around 125 steaks for the evening but last year with inclusion of the benefit, served 250 steaks and possibly could have cooked a few more.

“It is a lot of steak in a very short amount of time,” says Aaron Kravig of the Stockmens Association. “There’s usually two guys manning the barbeque, two guys putting steaks on and two guys carrying steaks away.”

Kravig says there’s no real trick to cooking that many steaks other than timing the charcoal just right so that the first steaks are getting done when it’s time to start serving at 5 o’clock, then the temperature maintains until 7 o’clock.

They also serve potatoes, locally sourced corn on the cob and locally made rolls as well as cobblers provided by the CattleWomen members.

The Lincoln County, Colorado community showed up for their neighbors in the form of waiting in long lines for their steak dinner and deep checkbooks for auction items. IMG_2813

“I think it’s important to note that the community really supported the program, they supported the scholarship fund, they might give us a $50 bill when the ticket is $20 and don’t want any change back, and it was also very evident last year that they’re supporting the local people in need too, so we’ll keep doing it,” Kravig says.