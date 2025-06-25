Summer Events 2025 | Fun at the Madison County Fair 

Every July, the little town of Madison, Nebraska becomes one of the top tourist destinations in the state. During the week of July 8-13, over 60,000 visitors will flock to the weeklong country fair and rodeo festivities. From concerts to 4-H shows to rodeos to light displays, this county fair has it all. What started as a small affair at the First Presbyterian Church 152 years ago with only 50 attendees has rapidly expanded to one of the most popular events in eastern Nebraska. Now held at the Madison County Fairgrounds, the event makes use of every square foot. Visitors can listen to concerts in the grandstands, view the rodeo and livestock shows in the arenas, or browse the variety of vendors on the grounds. The best part? There are no parking or gate fees! The only ticketed events for the week are the concerts and the rodeo. Madison County Fair Board President Randy Ritterbush believes that this is one of several reasons people are so drawn to their fair. “We sit geographically where we’re probably able to be a little bigger and spend a little more on some of our entertainment options. We’re physically easy to get to. We have free parking. We have no gate admissions,” he said, adding, “Our fairgrounds is a little larger than others, so we can accommodate more people. We have a few more evening events for people to choose from than other county fairs in our area. That probably helps us, and our history of being a family-friendly show. We do try to keep it affordable for everybody.”

Ritterbush has been on the fair board for the past 23 years, serving as president for the past five. Members of the fair board are elected every November and serve for three years. He said that serving on the board is a demanding job and keeping all 15 seats filled can be challenging but added that it’s a very rewarding experience.

“There is a certain satisfaction when it’s all said and done,” he said. “People appear to be happy and there’s ‘butts in the seats’, so to speak, for the concerts and the rodeo. There’s a certain amount of satisfaction that the planning and meetings and fiscal planning that go into it starting in June are all worth it.” As for the fair activities, Ritterbush said that the rodeo and livestock shows are his personal favorites. The rodeo runs for three nights (July 8-10) and boasts 10 events that draw over 100 top rodeo competitors each night.

The livestock shows feature their fair share of entries, too. The largest shows are the hog, sheep, and goat shows, which Ritterbush said have rapidly expanded over the last five years. Each of these categories show around 80 animals each, while the beef show averages around 60 animals, and the dairy show is closer to 10. The rabbit and poultry shows have also grown exponentially, and Ritterbush said that plans are underway to expand what he calls the “bunny barn” and “chicken hotel”.

Not interested in the animal shows? Not to worry. There are plenty of other activities for fairgoers to enjoy. There’s a large carnival. In fact, the Madison County Fair boasts the largest midway in northeast Nebraska. The carnival runs from Wednesday through Sunday of the fair week and is a ticketed event. Wristbands can be purchased for $35. There are plenty of vendors on the grounds to check out, too. Among the food vendors, visitors can find fair food favorites or support local organizations at the concession stands. Outdoor vendors feature everything from windows to vehicles to handmade crafts.

There will also be two nights of concerts for the musically inclined. This year’s lineup includes Jo Dee Messina and Kameron Marlowe on July 11 and Hairball and The Rude Band on July 12. The concerts are ticketed events, and tickets can be purchased through the Madison County Fair and Rodeo website for $25-$35. Concert attendees should be aware that the fair is enforcing a clear bag policy.

The festivities will end with a (figurative) bang on Saturday night. The fair has historically concluded with an impressive fireworks display, but the fair board is trying a new approach this year. They’re partnering with Fantasy Drone Shows from Norfolk to put on a robotic light show. Ritterbush said that one of the fair board members witnessed a drone show at another fair and was impressed with the display – particularly the fact that it didn’t startle any animals. “They saw it at a state fair and thought it was the coolest thing that could happen. We went to a couple of our sponsors and said, ‘Here’s what we’d like to do.’ I will tell you we’re excited for this one.”

There’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s Madison County Fair and Rodeo. There’s something for everyone, and even long-time fair attendees can find new and exciting experiences. Ritterbush notes that everyone on the fair board has put in a lot of work to make this event possible and keep it fresh. For more information, visit https://madisoncountyfair.com/.