Summer Events 2025 | Preserving Tradition: The Legend of Rawhide Brings History to Life in Lusk 

Each July, the town of Lusk, Wyoming, comes together to present The Legend of Rawhide, a community-wide reenactment that tells the story behind the naming of the Rawhide Buttes. Now nearing its eighth decade, the event is more than a performance — it’s a local tradition that celebrates heritage, fosters community involvement and supports future generations.

“The story is why the Rawhide Buttes have their name,” said Ben Hanson, board treasurer for the Legend of Rawhide. “It’s about a wagon train in the late 1800s. A young man threatened to kill the first Indian he saw — and tragically, he followed through, taking the life of a tribal princess. The tribe, which had been peaceful, asked that the man be turned over. When the group refused, there was an attack. Eventually, the man gave himself up and was punished. That’s the legend, and that’s what we reenact.”

The pageant features an old Western wagon train, tribal characters on horseback, and an intense final act that echoes the story’s serious themes. Despite the dramatic nature of the reenactment, the production is rooted in community pride and collective storytelling. Every year, 300 to 400 people from Niobrara County and surrounding areas volunteer to help with acting, staging, costuming, and logistics.

“The entire performance is local,” Hanson said. “There are no professional actors or outside groups. Everyone involved has a tie to the community. Whether you’re part of the cast or working behind the scenes, it’s something people are proud to be part of.”

The event dates back to 1946, when it was first performed as a fundraiser to help build the county fairgrounds. In the wake of World War II, returning veterans and local families needed a way to raise funds and reconnect as a community. EvaLou “Bonnie” Paris wrote the original script that year based on oral histories passed down through generations. That same script is still used today.

“It’s incredible to think we’re still using the original words written nearly 80 years ago,” Hanson said. “It connects us not only to the story itself, but to the people who first told it and those who built this tradition.”

Over the decades, the Legend of Rawhide has continued to give back. In 1950, the board was able to donate $6,000 from that year’s performance — the equivalent of about $60,000 today — to fairground improvements. Since 1986, an additional $24,000 has gone toward ongoing upgrades.

Beyond infrastructure, the event helps fund a scholarship program for local youth. Each year, approximately five students receive awards, with additional funds available for those pursuing continued education in college or technical school.

“It’s one of the most rewarding parts of the whole thing,” Hanson said. “The money we raise doesn’t just cover event costs — it supports kids in our community.”

The weekend-long event also boosts the local economy. Visitors come from across the region, filling hotels and restaurants in Lusk. Saturday includes a parade through town, followed by the evening performance, a street dance, and a live auction. Businesses see increased traffic, and tourism-related income gives the town a welcome midsummer lift.

“Our goal is to pack the town both nights,” Hanson said. “Saturday has always drawn a good crowd, but we’re putting more energy into boosting Friday night attendance as well. That helps make sure the event benefits everyone — not just the audience, but our local businesses and the people working in them.”

To further support community outreach, the board hosts a golf tournament each fall as a secondary fundraiser. The proceeds are rolled back into the same scholarship and fairgrounds improvement efforts, helping to sustain the program beyond the July event.

Preparation for The Legend of Rawhide is no small feat. The board works for weeks ahead of the event to prepare the grounds, make repairs, and coordinate volunteer crews. From fixing electrical issues to painting picnic tables, it’s a full-scale effort with one goal in mind: making sure the experience is meaningful for performers and visitors alike.

“The amount of work that goes in behind the scenes is incredible,” Hanson said. “We have a saying — one for all and all for one — and that’s really how we approach it. Everyone steps up, and that’s what makes it possible.”

Each year, the board dedicates the performance to a community member who has gone above and beyond in their support for the program. “It’s not always easy to choose,” Hanson admitted. “There are a lot of people who’ve been involved for a long time and who care deeply about it. But we do our best to recognize those who have really made an impact.”

Looking forward, the board’s biggest goal is simple: keep the tradition alive. “We’ve been fortunate that people continue to care,” Hanson said. “There’s always the worry that we’ll run out of steam, but the passion is still there. We want to keep this going for future generations.”

The group also emphasizes its mission to promote community spirit and goodwill. As their website states: “We all strive to make Niobrara County a place we are proud to live and call home.” For many involved in the production, The Legend of Rawhide isn’t just a reenactment — it’s a reminder of what a community can accomplish when it works together.

This year’s performances will take place July 11–12 in Lusk. More information and updates will be shared on the event’s Facebook page.