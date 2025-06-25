Summer Events 2025 | The North Park Never Summer Rodeo 

Getting a little western is fun to do. It is really fun when combined with a community celebration. This year’s 2025 rendition of the North Park Never Summer Rodeo (NPNSR) to be held in Walden, Colorado, June 20-22, has something for all.

History

The rodeo scene in Walden and Jackson County, (Called North Park) has been going on strong consecutively for 84 years. There have been rodeos for a century in North Park. But the timing of the June rodeo tradition is continuing. The NPNSR invites rodeo contestants of all ages to come and do their best. Friday the rodeo is all about kids aged 18 (or seniors in school) and under to compete.

KH Bucking Horses is the stock contractor for the event. Friday is calm and the kids get help, instruction and priority for their first attempts at becoming proficient at rodeo. Events include mini-bronc, mini-saddle bronc and mini-bull rough stock events. The stock is smaller for the younger people who haven’t hit their growth spurt. Riders aged 5 – 18, get to ride stock selected to their size and ability. The horse events at the NPNSR Junior Rodeo are qualifiers for the National Junior Rodeo held during the National Finals in Las Vegas.

Rodeo isn’t all about rough stock. Barrel racing, pole bending, team roping, chute dogging, breakaway roping and other events make up the Junior Rodeo.

Colorado Professional Rodeo Association

The CPRA rodeos occur Saturday and Saturday. The rodeo is always the weekend after Father’s Day and professional rodeo athletes get an opportunity to compete for entry fee prizes and added money provided by the NPNSR and sponsors like Mountain Valley Bank, North Park Inn & Suites, Laramie Ford, The Fox Ranch and a host of others.

Events include and in the order of bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, ladies’ breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, mixed team roping, open team roping, ladies’ barrel racing and bull riding. There are also special events hosted at the NPNSR. The kids get to compete in the Mutton Busting, Boot Race and Money Grab. The adults in the county can compete in the rodeo as a local contestant. The stock contractor is the Berentis Rodeo Company from Fruita, Colorado. Jerry Berentis is the longest standing member of the CPRA.

Local Team Roping

The NPNSR has been hosting a local team roping jackpot. Local teams will rope after the Junior Rodeo Friday. The top ten times will be moved to a Sunday final that takes place between the ladies’ barrel racing and the bull riding. The community is also invited to compete in local Calcuttas Friday night and Saturday night.

3R Roughstock Bonus

Rough stock riders have been hard to come by. The NPNSR has added more money to those events and also have partnered with regional rodeos in Wyoming. The Woodchoppers Jamboree and Rodeo in Encampment, Wyoming, is one rodeo. Woodchoppers takes place Father’s Day weekend. The second rodeo is the Platte River Rodeo in Saratoga. The final rodeo is the NPNSR in Walden. Timing wise, cowfolk ride Encampment Saturday and Sunday of Father’s Day. Then the very next weekend they ride in Saratoga Friday and Saturday while competing in Walden Saturday and Sunday.

Riders in each rough stock event (bareback, saddle bronc and bulls) are eligible if they enter and ride in all three rodeos. All the rodeos are sanctioned or co-sanctioned by the CPRA or WRA rodeo associations. The rodeos each kick in added money for the series. So far, the added money has been $750 per event and the winner in each event takes all.

There does not need to be but one qualified ride. Riders must attempt a ride and can NOT “turn out”. The scores are tallied and the finals occur in Walden where the prizes are presented. Last year’s winners were: Bareback – Dalton Williams, Saddle Bronc – Colton Williams, Bull Riding – Brenson Bartlett. Not only did they win the 3R Roughstock Event, but they were also the CPRA Finals winners in those events as well.

More Celebration

The North Park Future Farmers of America (FFA) provide food and refreshments for the rodeo. They host their special Oyster Fry Sunday at the Fairgrounds. Food is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The North Park Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the parade that takes place in Downtown Walden Sunday at 10 a.m. There are a few rules for the parade: The floats should never run out of candy, and the people watching the parade should have patience and not walk across Main Street. The patience will be paid off by the parade. It is an experience worth everyone’s time.

The North Park Girl Scouts help by taking tickets at the rodeo grounds. They also sell their wares (cookies are delicious) at the rodeo so if you didn’t get enough and run out, the Girl Scouts will help you.

The North Park Pioneer Museum hosts their annual Pioneer Reunion. Folks that haven’t been in North Park for winter will show up for the reunion. The hometown pride of the west comes for coffee and fellowship Saturday morning and a meal that day as well. The North Park Pioneer Museum (West of the Court House) will be open to look through.

Main Street

The old west will come back to Main Street of Walden. Food and Drink are available to all that go and visit, peruse and stop by. That happens all evenings and is a blast.

4-H Roping Club

The NPNSR is proud to support the 4-H Roping Club. The club is invited to compete in the Junior Rodeo and also the local Team Roping Event. They all rope well and have learned by experience and advice. They also help rake for the barrel racers as well.

NP Never Summer Rodeo

Rodeo Weekend in North Park is a trip into times gone by. The view is amazing. The people are friendly. And the time to celebrate the western heritage is celebrated. Make plans to come and have some fun. There is also fishing around Walden. And if you didn’t know, Walden is the Moose Viewing Capital of Colorado. See you in June.