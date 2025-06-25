Summer Events 2025 | Yuma County Fair & Rodeo 

The Yuma County Fair and PRCA Rodeo has long been a staple in the northeastern plains of Colorado for contestants and spectators alike. It has been a favored event in the area since 1915. Rodeo events playing a central role, where entrants showcase talent and attract crowds. For the first time in over 30 years, the town has brought in a new stock contractor.

Smith Pro Rodeo is an 11-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year. Hailing from Athens, Texas, they made their debut performance in Yuma the first weekend in August 2024. Entries and attendance both increased.

Smiths also contract Gunnison, Colorado’s PRCA rodeo, Cattlemen’s Days, and Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne Wyoming, the week before, and Yuma is set to be the last stop on Smith Pro Rodeo’s summer run in 2025. Producing in seven different states, 80 performances, and 15 separate rodeos, Stace Smith Pro Rodeo is among the busiest rodeo producers in the country.

History

The Yuma County Fair and Rodeo dates back to the 1880’s, when it was first held in Wray, Colorado, 27 miles East of Yuma. It was then based out of the Old Sod Hotel. By 1889, the fair was expanded to include a parade, horse races and a barbecue. When hard times fell for the farmers and ranchers on the plains, the interest for the event became obsolete and the enthusiasm faded. In the early 1900s, the Yuma County Fair and all related activities were moved west to its present location, the Yuma County Fairgrounds. By the early 1940s and 1950s, the Yuma County Fairgrounds and its establishments were modernized on the east side of Highway 59, to include permanent rodeo facilities and grandstands. The livestock chutes and arena, encircled by the racetrack, allowed for daily and nightly rodeo events during the fair. Yuma County’s PRCA rodeo has grown from a set of wooden bucking chutes to a stop on the professional rodeo trail.

Growth

Yuma County Commissioner, Adam Gates, grew up in Yuma, and says Cervi Rodeo Company has been the stock contractor for the county’s rodeo as long as he remembers. “I was becoming a new commissioner as this transition was taking place,” he recalls. “I had no idea until I became a commissioner what all goes into a rodeo and the behind the scenes, and the organizing of schedules of all the other neighboring fairs and rodeos going on at the same time.” He says the fair board committee is continually pursuing positive change for their rodeo and working to deliver the best amenities and stock to their contestants and provide the best performances to their residents and spectators.

Yuma County Rodeo Chairwoman, also a lifetime resident, Cassidee Rogers says, “This community means everything to me, and each year we strive to make the event better than the year before.” Cassidee, a one-woman-show on the rodeo committee, reaches out every year to contestants and listens for feedback, always looking for ways to improve and make the rodeo elite.

The Yuma County Fair and Rodeo has always been known for their hospitality. They have a chuckwagon hospitality tent for members of the PRCA, which serves pork and brisket meals, along with a barbecue competition.

Rogers says, “Your belly will be full when you leave Yuma!” Cassidee has worked hard to improve the rodeo and increase growth. New bucking chutes were brought in and installed six years ago to ensure the highest level of safety for both cowboys and rodeo stock. They have added steer roping and women’s breakaway roping and are slowly increasing the added money every year.

Yuma County Rodeo has been nominated eight times for Small PRCA Rodeo of the year, and last year they were nominated for the Mountain States Circuit’s Most Improved Rodeo. Yuma County was supportive of the change and pleased with the attendance and feedback after Smith Pro Rodeo’s debut. The quality of the stock being brought in is preeminent and the contestants are being heard. The rodeo has grown and thrived in Yuma, Colorado and plans to continue serving the area and bringing the best to the county. Cassidee extends her appreciation to the rodeo sponsors and their many volunteers.