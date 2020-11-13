Unique Gifts for Farmers and Ranchers

We all have ranchers on our Christmas list and since we can’t gift them better weather, we are tasked with finding a gift they will appreciate… and don’t already own. Luckily, there are plenty of practical and thoughtful gift ideas to show them you care. Here are nine gift ideas that the rancher – or ranch family – in your life will be sure to love!

1. Livestock Organization Cooler Systems

The Cross Five Cattle Coolers are dual-compartment, color-coded animal vaccination/medication organization system. The cooler is a custom roto-molded cooler with 1 ½ inch polyurethane insulation throughout the entire cooler, including through the center divider. With proper amounts of ice or heat, the cooler will hold the temp for a few days!

Also available: 2, 3 and 4 Holster Dual Compartment, Color-Coded Livestock Vaccination/ Medication Organization Cooler Systems and 2 and 3 Holster Fishing Cooler.

Cross Five Cattle Coolers 3491 Whitewood Service Road, Suite A

Sturgis, SD 57785 https://crossfivecoolers.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

2. Holiday Baking and Soup Mixes

Warm Hugs mixes are made in Greeley, Colorado – wrapped and ready for giving! Mixes are available in a variety of sizes and feature breads, cookies, desserts, soups, dips. Warm Hugs even offers a delicious BBQ Rub, fashion accessories, and lavender products. The perfect gift for anyone on your list!

Come visit the store in Greeley or shop their website to see their great holiday packaging starting at $9.99. Mixes can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

Warm Hugs 809 10th St, Greeley CO 970-353-3447 https://warmhugsmixes.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

3. Western Apparel

Looking for unique footwear and western apparel? Look no further than Cowboys Too! out of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. They carry all the most trendy and popular brands like CINCH, Cruel, Panhandle, Cowgirl Tuff, Rock and Roll Cowboy, Rock and Roll Cowgirl, Corral Boots, Kimes Ranch, Hooey and others. Whether you’re looking for concealed carry vests, boots, Charlie 1 Horse hats, retro sweaters, or light-duty workwear, Cowboys Too! has you covered. Take a look and know you are purchasing hand-picked fall and winter fashion trending styles.

Cowboys Too! Western Wear 506 State Street

Belle Fourche, SD (605) 892-9089 https://www.cowboystoo.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

4. “Rusty’s Reading Remuda” Children’s Book Series

The Rusty’s Remuda Children’s Book Series features Rusty the Ranch Horse, Thunder the Smallest War Horse, Delgado the Donkey, and Gunner the All-Around Horse. Each tale teaches life lessons we have learned from the many horses we love. There are many more tales to come as we never stop learning! The Rusty’s Remuda Children’s Book Series is created in Wyoming by a mother and daughter team. The stories all rhyme and are illustrated in bold watercolors. Recommended reading age is 4-10, although Mary and Roslyn recommend reading to bandies!

Author Mary Fichtner,

Illustrator Rozlyn Fichtner https://www.rustysremuda.com/ ☐ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

5. Carhartt Clothing and Cold Weather Accessories

Johnstown Clothing & Embroidery is Northern Colorado’s local Carhartt and Redwing dealer. They stock overalls, hoodies, coats, steel-toe boots, hats, gloves, and everything else you need to stay warm this winter; especially when you’re out on the job! Visit them in downtown Johnstown, Colorado and mention you read about them here – you’ll receive a 15% discount!

Johnstown Clothing & Embroidery 18 S Parish Ave

Johnstown, CO 80534 (970) 587-4502 https://johnstownclothing.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☐ Online Shopping

6. Livestock, Horse and Equipment Trailers

Pinnacle Trailer Sales offers quality livestock, horse and equipment trailers to the Front Range region of Colorado. Conveniently located at the Producers Livestock Sale Barn on Hwy 85 in Greeley CO, Pinnacle Trailer Sales is situated in the heart of Weld County’s agricultural hub. They are an authorized dealer for several outstanding brands that have been in the trailer industry for decades such as Elite Trailers and Big Bend Trailers. Take a look at the outstanding inventory on their website and give them a call today!

Pinnacle Trailer Sales 711 O Street, Suite C

Greeley, CO Sales : 970-352-5899

Service : 970-939-0323 http://www.pinnacletrailersales.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

7. “North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara: A Little Further into the Nebraska Sand Hills”

North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara, a unique and humorous exploration of the Nebraska Sand Hills, touches on Ted Turner’s bison operation, an unscheduled plane crash, the region’s iconic rivers, aging bull riders and the work and careers of scientists who devoted their lives to solving the mysteries of the region.

Author Bryan L. Jones https://www.bryanjoneswriter.com/ ☐ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

8. EGO POWER+ Snow Blower

The EGO POWER+ Snow Blower is the only cordless snow blower that’s as powerful as gas. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, it combines the power of any two ARC Lithium™ batteries for the power to clear heavy, wet snow.

Poudre Valley Coop 225 NW Frontage Rd

Fort Collins, CO https://www.facebook.com/poudrevalleycoop/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☐ Online Shopping

9. Your Dream Home

From tiny homes to large family homes, Schroeder’s All American Homes has options in every style and layout you can imagine. It’s a short drive away to save thousands on your dream home. Call today for an appointment to talk about the perfect home for your location and needs – it’s the perfect Christmas gift! The only thing LOWER than the PRICE is the pressure!