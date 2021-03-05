TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 02/19/2021

Location: Thedford, NE

Auctioneer: Rick Machado, Joe Goggins, and Cody Lowderman

Averages

30 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $5,575

61 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $7,131

76 Spring Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,602

167 Total Hereford Bulls Averaged $7,521

40 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $11,663

58 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $10,418

98 Total Angus Bulls Averaged $10,926

23 Fall Yearling Simmental Bulls Averaged $4,674

22 Spring Yearling Simmental Bulls Averaged $5,145

45 Total Simmental Bulls Averaged $4,904

310 Total Bulls Averaged $8,305

19 Yearling Herefords Heifers Averaged $4,526

A cold day at the Hoffman Ranch sale facility in Thedford, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Comments

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 10 at $105,000 was H B Perfecto 00038, DOB: 1/20/2020; PLD; SIRE: LCX Perfecto 11B ET; MGS: NJW 135U 10Y Hometown 27A. He sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co., Glenrock, WY.

Lot 65 at $55,000 was H B Historic 00049, DOB: 2/8/2020; PLD; SIRE: NJW 160B 028X Historic 81E ET; MGS: LCX Perfecto 11B ET. He sold to Avenales Cattle Co., Shandon, CA; Bar Star Cattle, Musselshell, MT; Ernst Herefords, Windsor, CO & Huth Polled Herefords, Oakfield, CA.

Lot 1 at $34,000 was H Perfecto 0020 ET, DOB: 2/3/2020; PLD; SIRE: LCX Perfecto 11B ET; MGS: THM Durango 4037. He sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co., Glenrock, WY.

Lot 43 at $23,000 was H B Federal 00055; DOB: 2/21/2020; PLD; SIRE: KBCR 49B Federal 634D; MGS: H FHF Authority 6026 ET. He sold to Nate Lewis, Cherokee, IA.

Lot 32 at $17,500 was H WMS Cuda 0033 ET, DOB: 2/6/2020; PLD; SIRE: BEHM 100W Cuda 504C; MGS: CRR 719 Catapult 109. He sold to M & L Land & Cattle, Gothenburg, NE.

Lot 14 at $15,000 was H B Perfecto 00036, DOB: 1/17/2020; HRN; SIRE: LCX Perfecto 11B ET; MGS: NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y ET. He sold to True Ranches, Casper, WY.

Lot 109 at $14,000 was H WMS Hometown 9969 ET, DOB: 8/5/2019; PLD; SIRE: NJW 135U 10Y Hometown 27A; MGS: Pyramid 16W 110T 9116. He sold to Todd Boettcher, Spencer, NE.

Lot 129 at $14,000 was H PG Sensation 9980 ET, DOB: 8/10/2019; HRN; SIRE: UPS Sensation 2296 ET; MGS: AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET. He sold to Purdum LLC, Brownlee, NE.

Lot 71 at $13,000 was H Bell Ringer 0229 ET, DOB: 2/15/2020; PLD; SIRE: Bell Ringer 8459 ET; MGS: TH 122 71I Victor 719T. He sold to Bonebrake Herefords, Buffalo, MO.

Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 228 at $200,000 was Hoffman Jet Black 0061, DOB: 1/28/2020; SIRE: Bar Jet Black 5063; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.

Lot 267 at $130,000 was Hoffman 3210 GrowthFund 9961, DOB: 7/31/2019; SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.

Lot 236 at $70,000 was Hoffman Plus 024, DOB: 1/1/2020; SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: MAR Innovation 251. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle LLC, Pukwana, SD & Werning Angus Ranch, Emery, SD.

Lot 268 at $45,000 was Hoffman 3210 GrowthFund 9964, DOB: 8/5/2019; SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle LLC, Pukwana, SD & Werning Angus Ranch, Emery, SD.

Lot 266 at $40,000 was Hoffman 3210 GrowthFund 9960, DOB: 7/31/2019; SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to Genex Beef, Shawana, WI.

At the Hoffman Ranch sale in Thedford, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Lot 230 at $27,500 was Hoffman Jet Black 0075, DOB: 2/4/2020; SIRE: Bar Jet Black 5063; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, CO.

Lot 274 at $17,500 was Hoffman GrowthFund 9919, DOB: 9/14/2019; SIRE: Bar Jet Black 5063; MGS: SITZ Dimension 8607. He sold to Hilltop Angus Ranch, Denton, MT.

Lot 269 at $12,000 was Hoffman Growth Fund 9852, DOB: 8/25/2019; SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: S A V Final Answer 0035. He sold to Stovall Ranches, Billings, MT.

Top Simmental Bulls:

Lot 407 at $10,000 was HOF Favor 0182H, DOB: 3/4/2020; PB; SIRE: LCDR Favor 149F; MGS: CLRS After Shock 604 A. He sold to Skogen Livestock, Ft Shaw, MT.

Lot 428 at $9,000 was Hof Growth Fund 9995G DOB: 09/03/2019; 50SM / 50 AN SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: CNS Dream On L186. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle, LLC , Pukwana, SD.

Lot 414 at $7,750 was HOF Broker 0232H, DOB: 2/15/2020; 50SM / 50AN; SIRE: MR HOC Broker; MGS: Silveiras S Sis GQ 2353. He sold to 2H Cattle, Edmond, OK.

Lot 441 at $7,500 was HOF Singltry 9941G, DOB: 9/26/2019; 75SM / 25AN; SIRE: CCR 9332 Singltry 6337A; MGS: GW Premium Beef 021TS. He sold to Jim Carlson, Julesburg, CO.

Lot 400 at $7,500 was HOF Brad Eagle 00126H, DOB: 1/24/2020; 62.5SM / 37.5AN; SIRE: Hook’s Eagle 6E; MGS: HOC Brazos B117. He sold to M & L Land & Cattle, Gothenburg, NE.

Lot 427 at $7,000 was HOF Growth Fund 9994G, 50SM / 50 AN; SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: CNS Dream On L186. He sold to Martin Krogman, Dundee, IA.

Lot 417 at $7,000 was HOF ES HF12, DOB: 2/11/2020; 62.5SM / 37.5AN; SIRE: TJ Frosty 318 E; MGS: Hook’s Beacon 56B. He sold to Rodney Strand, Platte, SD.