146th annual Colorado State Fair opens Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair, the summer's biggest party, kicks off on Friday, and you can ride there on the Pueblo Transit Courtesy Shuttle for free.

This year's fair starts with PRCA Rodeo and a concert by The Oak Ridge Boys Friday night, as well as free attractions like surfing dogs, a Stilt Circus, the kid's pedal tractor pull, lots of free music and more. Concerts this year include comedian Larry the CAble Guy and music by Old Dominion and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. You can see the full lineup at http://www.ColoradoStateFair.com.

Fair hours:

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m.-11p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.-11pm

Labor Day: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Parking and getting to the Fairgrounds has never been easier. The city of Pueblo, through Pueblo Transit, is offering free parking shuttle rides between the Fairgrounds and the city's Main Street Parking Garage, at 110 S. Main Street in downtown Pueblo. Just park at the garage, catch the shuttle to the Fairgrounds, have fun, and catch the shuttle back to your car! For free! The shuttle schedule can be found at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/about.aspx.

A full schedule of events at the fair is available for each day at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/p/schedule/416.

You also can see all the Ddeals and discounts available at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/p/fair-info/155.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2018 Colorado State Fair will mark the fair's 146th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual state fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.