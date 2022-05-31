2022 Colorado Wheat Field Days schedule

The 2022 Colorado Wheat Field Days will be held June 9-14 at 10 different variety trial sites throughout eastern Colorado The field days are jointly hosted by the Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee, the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers, the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation, Colorado State University Crops Testing and Colorado State University Cooperative Extension.

The program at each field day will feature a walk-through of the variety trial with CSU’s Wheat Breeder Esten Mason. Attendees will also hear updates from the CSU Crops Testing Leader Sally Jones-Diamond; Colorado Wheat Executive Director Brad Erker; and Director of Colorado Seed Programs Laura Pottorff. CSU experts on weed science, entomology, and pathology will also showcase their strong wheat research and extension activities.

The program at each location will last about an hour. For a detailed schedule with directions to each location, visit http://www.coloradowheat.org .