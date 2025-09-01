2025 Nutrien Ag Day BBQ set for Sept. 6, ahead of CSU-UNC football matchup

Colorado State University’s 2025 Nutrien Ag Day BBQ is set for Saturday, Sept. 6, ahead of the Rams’ football matchup against the University of Northern Colorado Bears. This year marks CSU’s 44th Ag Day, a beloved — and delicious — tradition honoring Colorado agriculture and celebrating CSU’s land-grant roots. This year’s BBQ will take place from 1-4 p.m. on the intramural fields south of the CSU Student Recreation Center along Meridian Avenue. Fans are encouraged to show their Aggie pride by wearing orange, a throwback to Colorado A&M’s original colors — pumpkin orange and alfalfa green.

What to expect on Ag Day

The Nutrien Ag Day BBQ features fresh, Colorado-produced food and fun activities for all ages. The site opens at 1 p.m., with food service running until 4 p.m.

The barbecue is made possible by strong partnerships between CSU and agricultural producers across the state, with the menu featuring fresh, locally grown and raised products.

“Ag Day is one of the most exciting traditions of the fall, and we’re thrilled to welcome our partners and friends back to campus for the Nutrien Ag Day BBQ,” said Carolyn Lawrence-Dill, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Sharing a meal produced by Coloradans, connecting with the people who power our state’s agriculture, and supporting our students all in one place — it’s a perfect reflection of our land-grant roots and the spirit of CSU. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Guests of all ages can also enjoy the Ag Experience Zone, co-hosted by CSU’s Office of Engagement and Extension, an interactive area that showcases Colorado agriculture through hands-on activities, educational exhibits, outdoor games, face painting and more. No ticket is required to enter.

A tradition built on agriculture and education

Since 1981, Ag Day has grown into one of CSU’s most memorable traditions, drawing thousands of visitors each year. The event highlights the university’s leadership in teaching, research and outreach, while supporting the development and success of future agricultural leaders. Proceeds from the barbecue provide scholarships for agricultural sciences students. Since 2000, 388 Ag Day scholarships have been awarded, totaling nearly $600,000.

The event was renamed the Nutrien Ag Day BBQ in 2019 in recognition of Nutrien’s $10 million investment in the College of Agricultural Sciences, ensuring continued support for students and programming.

Tickets and packages

Barbecue tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for youth, with game and barbecue ticket packages starting at $40 for adults and $27 for youth. CSU students receive free admission to the football game and can purchase barbecue tickets for $12 once the semester begins. Barbecue tickets are expected to sell out, and attendees are encouraged to purchase early. More information is available on the Nutrien Ag Day BBQ website at https://agsci.colostate.edu/agday/ .