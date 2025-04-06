97th Nebraska FFA Convention brings thousands together to celebrate ‘Every Moment’

The Nebraska State FFA Officers, left to right, are: Trey Stewart: Wisner-Pilger FFA, Calie Cockburn: Emerson-Hubbard FFA, Brynn Almgren: Stuart FFA, Claire Woeppel: Chambers FFA, Alexa Tollman: Crawford FFA, Peyton Hinrichs: Meridian FFA, and Reagan Choat: Plainview FFA. Photo courtesy Nebraska FFA Association

NebraskaFFA-RFP-040725

LINCOLN, Neb. — For three days, Lincoln will be transformed into a hub of agriculture, leadership and celebration as more than 7,000 FFA members from across Nebraska gather for the 97th Nebraska State FFA Convention, held April 2-4. With this year’s theme, “Every Moment,” students will compete in a variety of contests, attend leadership workshops, and participate in hands-on learning experiences that highlight the impact of agriculture.

Reagan Choat of Plainview has served as the 2024-2025 State FFA president and is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has spent the year representing agriculture and FFA throughout the state and country. Choat is looking forward to seeing all the members he met throughout the year again at the convention.

“We have hosted incredible conferences, witnessed students’ success, and had a lot of fun doing it, but if I had to choose a highlight of the last year, it would be building relationships,” said Choat. “I have been able to meet so many exceptional members, advisers and supporters over the last year and I am so excited to reconnect and celebrate them for their accomplishments.”

The Nebraska State FFA Officers, left to right, are: Trey Stewart: Wisner-Pilger FFA, Calie Cockburn: Emerson-Hubbard FFA, Brynn Almgren: Stuart FFA, Claire Woeppel: Chambers FFA, Alexa Tollman: Crawford FFA, Peyton Hinrichs: Meridian FFA, and Reagan Choat: Plainview FFA. Photo courtesy Nebraska FFA Association NebraskaFFA-RFP-040725

​EVENTS

The Nebraska FFA Convention offers a dynamic lineup of events, including leadership academies, career development competitions, and interactive workshops designed to empower students. Attendees can engage in activities such as the East Campus Scavenger Hunt, explore the Nebraska FFA Foundation Expo, and participate in various speaking and skills contests. Additionally, the convention features tours of agricultural facilities, providing hands-on learning experiences that connect classroom knowledge to real-world applications.

Another large part of the convention are the seven general sessions held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, kicking off on Wednesday night with keynote speaker John Beede, a published author and mountain climber. A professional hypnotist will be the entertainment at the fifth session, with the other sessions full of awards for members and retiring addresses from the state officer team.

“We selected the theme “Every Moment,” because we know it is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life, and if you don’t stop to appreciate what and who is around you then you can miss out on so much, said Choat. “I am looking forward to sharing one final week with the 7,000-plus members, advisors and guests in Lincoln during the 97th Nebraska FFA State Convention.”