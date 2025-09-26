A Day at the Ranch with state FFA 0fficers for 4th graders

Art Gutterson, the Gutterson Ranch, and the Colorado State FFA officer team welcomed nearly 500 fourth graders from Greeley and Galeton schools to learn about agriculture during A Day at the Ranch on Sept. 11, 2025.

The State FFA Officer Team led students through various activities during A Day at the Ranch, sponsored by Fortress Development Solutions. Art Gutterson, right, welcomed nearly 500 students to his ranch. Courtesy photo state-ffa-team-gutterson

The Central Colorado Water Conservancy District operated a station where students gathered water samples to observe the quality. Colorado Parks and Wildlife brought bones, skulls, hides, and tracks of native wildlife and spoke to the students about ranching and wildlife coexisting.

Students examine water samples at the station operated by Central Colorado Water Conservancy District. Photo courtesy Buffalo Brand Seed ffa-foundation-water

Chevron operated a station flying drones and demonstrating to the students how they utilize drones to complete visual inspection of wells and pipelines, create maps of facilities, and to study and map topography to understand how storm water mitigation can best be designed. The company, which has oil and gas drilling operations on the ranch, spoke about how oil and gas and agriculture work together and interact positively with the environment. The company also brought examples of everyday items produced with petroleum, including phone cases, shoes, and toothpaste. Chevron also awarded a $500 classroom grant to every participating school and presented bags to each student.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife station with various hides was a popular station. Courtesy photo fortress-hides

The Butterfly Pavillion operated two very popular stations, one with non-honeybees native to Colorado, and another with honeybees. Students were able to feel bee saliva and learn about all pollinators. Colorado Youth Outdoors presented a station about fly fishing and taught about the traditions of outdoor recreation in the state.

CPW staff gave students the chance to see, touch, and learn about native wildlife. Courtesy photo cpw-ffa

To enhance learning about native plants, Buffalo Brand Seed sent each student home with Gaillardia and Blue Grama grass seed to plant to have a bit of the ranch at their own home.

Fortress Development Solutions, a Gutterson-owned reclamation company, is the major event sponsor. Kate Graves, director of reclamation, said A Day at the Ranch is a great opportunity for students to see the agriculture that exists in their own counties.

The Butterfly Pavilion was on hand to teach about pollinators. Courtesy photo butterfly-pav

“The goal here is to connect students with ag, oil and gas, environment, water, wildlife, native plants, pollinators, and livestock and how they all connect in our important ecosystems,” Graves said. “We want to show how it all works together and provides our food. The program gives the opportunity for children in the more urban setting to have a more rural experience.”

Nearly 500 fourth grade students visited Gutterson’s ranch to learn about energy, ranching and wildlife. Courtesy photo bus-bbs

Another goal, she said, is to help connect the community and show how ranching contributes to their community even though it’s not next door.

Water sampling and study was just one of many stations available to students. Courtesy photo. water-quality

Side bar:

From a thank you note from Tointon Academy:

“Thank you for letting us have fun and learn new stuff like bee spit is white. I started thinking bee spit is blue.” -Oliver

“Thank you for letting us visit your ranch. My favorite part was when we driving in and we saw a whole army of cows and longhorns and a prairie dogs. Something I appreciated during our field trip to Guttersen ranch was learning how ranching activities because I don’t know anything about farming or ranching. Now I know a little bit about ranching. I felt excited, nervous and a little embarrassed during the roping when I got tangled.” – Jade

“Thank you for letting us come to your ranch and have lots of fun and for letting us come. My favorite part was when we did the rope and tried to get it on the fake bull head. Thank you for teaching us. It was a lot of fun. Thank you.” – Mazer

“Thank you for watching us learn about bees and touch animal skins and watch people fly a drone. That was so much fun. I wish we could do a lot more with you guys. I learned so much more about bees and I used to hate bees. The honey sticks were delicious. I really wish I could come back honestly it was the best time of my life. I could go there a thousand times and still not be bored.” -Ainhoa