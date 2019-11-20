Ag groups urged House to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act

A coalition of more than 300 agriculture groups this week sent House leaders a letter urging them to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

“As foreign producers take advantage of our labor shortage and gain market share, America will export not only our food production but also thousands of these farm-dependent jobs,” the letter said. “Securing a reliable and skilled workforce is essential, not only for the agriculture industry but for the U.S. economy as a whole.”

“The House must pass legislation that preserves agriculture’s experienced workforce by allowing current farm workers to earn legal status. For future needs, legislation must include an agricultural worker visa program that provides access to a legal and reliable workforce moving forward,” the letter said.

“This letter shows the broad, nationwide support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bipartisan solution to address the shortage of workers across agriculture,” said Chuck Conner, president and CEO of National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.

“While there are provisions that we would like to see changed in the legislative process, the bill is the best chance in over three decades of seeing immigration reform for agriculture advance through the House. We urge members of the Judiciary Committee to report the bill out of committee favorably and encourage House leadership to bring it to the floor for a vote as quickly as possible.”