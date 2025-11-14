Another successful and productive Mid-Winter Conference for CCA members, industry stakeholders

DENVER — Colorado Cattlemen’s Association wrapped up its 2025 Mid-Winter Conference earlier this week at the Denver Marriott West in Golden, Colo. CCA adjusted its conference from January to November to account for proactive policy discussions and setting association priorities prior to the new year.



At this year’s event, CCA’s active membership and industry stakeholders joined together to discuss opportunities and challenges of the past year, as well as spent time considering anticipated future impacts for the industry. The two-day conference included in-depth policy discussions, recognition of outstanding achievements and efforts, and the opportunity to connect with industry friends and partners from across Colorado.



The event started on Monday with meetings amongst leadership and members, including CCA’s board of directors’ and Colorado Cattlemen’s Foundation. The Colorado CattleWomen held their membership and board meetings as well. The first round of CCA’s Steering Committee meetings started on Monday afternoon. The day concluded with a social hour at the President’s Reception, where members had the opportunity to network with industry stakeholders and fellow producers. On Tuesday, members gathered for a productive day by continuing discussions in CCA’s remaining steering committee meetings. Not only do these meetings provide timely updates, but also establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics that impact Colorado’s beef industry. Active participation by membership in these committee meetings and holding proactive conversations are crucial to CCA’s success as a grassroots policy-driven organization.



Following the committee meetings, CCA held its Awards Lunch, where the association recognized some of Colorado’s finest and brightest from our industry, honoring their service and dedication to the beef industry and beyond. After lunch, CCA hosted its mid-year business session, where one CCA board directive was presented and two resolutions were approved by the membership. Following the CCA business session, CCA hosted a legislative panel onsite that gave producers a unique opportunity to have a pointed dialog with Colorado legislators. That evening, CCA held its Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet, where members and legislators had the opportunity to converse on ag-related issues while building relationships and understanding legislator and member priority areas leading into the 2026 legislative session.



“CCA is a grassroots, member-led organization that advocates for the interests of beef industry families across the state. While our primary focus is the beef industry, we also engage on broader issues that impact private property rights, natural resources, and economic sustainability. We value the meaningful conversations and collaborative efforts throughout our conference, in particular between CCA members and legislators during our legislative reception and banquet,” said Curt Russell, CCA president.



The evening ended with additional award presentations, including Colorado CattleWomen naming their prestigious annual award winners. This successful event would not have been possible without the involvement of members, industry stakeholders, and sponsors. CCA appreciates everyone who attended this year’s Mid-Winter Conference and their willingness to participate in the grassroots policy process, which is critical to ensuring agriculture’s success in Colorado for many years to come.



We look forward to gathering again this summer at our 2026 Annual Convention in Loveland from June 22-24.



AWARDS

Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year

The 2025 Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year is presented to Rocking U7 Ranch. Together on Rocking U7 Ranch in Collbran, Colo., Del and Lynne Sherrod raise high-quality beef while restoring native grasslands, managing through sustainable practices, and ensuring their land remains in agriculture through a conservation easement. Over the years, their operation has grown to provide beef for the local community, not only through wholesale and private cuts, but also by supplying local schools. Lynne’s work with both state and national organizations, such as CCALT, Routt County CattleWomen, Sand County Foundation and Land Trust Alliance, has helped other ranches access resources for conservation, policy and best practices. The Sherrod’s decades of membership and leadership within CCA, coupled with their excellence in beef production, deep investment in educating and mentoring their community and youth and land stewardship, reflect the highest ideals of CCA.



Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year

The 2025 CCA Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year is presented to Coyote Ridge Ranch. Coyote Ridge Ranch, located in LaSalle, Colo., is a multi-generational registered Hereford cattle and hay ranch operated by Jane Evans Cornelius and her son Hampton Cornelius, with his wife Kay and son John, along with the help of sister, Katie Cornelius. For more than 40 years, Coyote Ridge Ranch of Weld County has built a reputation for excellence in raising registered Hereford cattle for the commercial and seedstock customers. Each year, the Cornelius family develops and markets Hereford bulls by private treaty, as well as market high-end replacement females, semen, and embryos across the country. Their commitment to enhancing beef quality and production has earned them the American Hereford Association’s TPR Gold Breeder recognition and national influence, with Coyote Ridge Ranch genetics showcased at the National Western Stock Show for over 25 consecutive years, including seven Grand Champion Hereford Pen of Three bulls titles. Together, the Cornelius family’s impact extends beyond their operation in Weld County through supporting youth programs, hosting educational tours for national and international audiences, and donating beef to the Weld Food Bank.



Brand Inspector of the Year

The 2025 Brand Inspector of the Year is presented to Mark Zimmerman. Mark has exemplified dedication and professionalism in his 32 years of service with the Colorado Brand Board. Beginning his career in the Denver District in 1992, he continued on to serve in Colorado Springs and has spent the past 27 years in the Brush District, where he now leads as the district supervisor. Throughout his tenure, Zimmerman has remained steadfast in protecting Colorado’s livestock producers from loss and theft. Known for his accuracy, fairness, and efficiency, he has built a reputation for balanced leadership. His expertise in livestock law has helped prevent theft, his leadership has supported inspectors across the state, and his good humor has strengthened working relationships with producers and his community.



Law Officer of the Year

The 2025 Law Officer of the Year is presented to Larimer County Deputy District Attorney Brianna Bowker. DDA Bowker’s professionalism and commitment to justice were exemplified in the widely known 2024 cattle shooting case, in which more than 10 bred cows, heifers, and a bull were senselessly killed. Her dedication to the prosecution set an important precedent for livestock law enforcement in Colorado. DDA Bowker was instrumental in seeing this case through, maintaining clear and open communication with the victim, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the State Board of Stock Inspection, and the broader livestock community. Through her diligence and an unwavering commitment to justice, Bowker secured a strong conviction, marking this as the first successful livestock law violation prosecution that involved the State Board of Stock Inspection in many years.



Public Service Award

The 2025 Public Service Award is presented to Justin Bennett, U.S. Forest Service. During the devastating Turner Gulch Fire, Bennett’s calm leadership and understanding of both firefighting and ranching made all the difference to producers in his community. From the first day, he provided steady guidance, clear communication, and a trusted bridge between ranchers, fire crews and the Forest Service. Justin created space for honest dialogue, answered questions, and ensured producers remained informed and involved, giving local ranchers a voice and the confidence to safely continue managing their livestock amid the crisis. Through his diligent coordination, nearly 800 head of cattle were successfully relocated without loss or injury. Whether in the corral helping to sort and load cattle or in the field alongside producers, Justin demonstrated compassion, professionalism, and a commitment to collaboration that exemplifies true community service.



CattleWoman of the Year

The 2025 Colorado CattleWoman of the Year is Sara Shields. Shields is a third-generation rancher from Westcliffe, Colo., whose family has operated the historic San Isabel Ranch since 1872. A graduate of Colorado State University with degrees in equine science and beef industry leadership, Shields has dedicated her career to advancing Colorado agriculture through education, conservation and youth development. She has worked with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, serves on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag Land Trust board, and has long supported events like the Colorado State Fair and National Western Stock Show. Shields helped launch the Colorado Beef Ambassador program to teach youth effective beef promotion skills and continues to mentor young producers while actively supporting her local community as a pastor’s wife and member of the Custer County CattleWomen.

CattleWomen Rookie of the Year

The 2025 Colorado CattleWomen Rookie of the Year is Megan Cassidy. Cassidy is a dedicated member of the Mesa County CattleWomen and an emerging leader in Colorado agriculture. As chapter treasurer, she brought new organization to finances and launched the successful Spring Fling fundraiser, quickly becoming a key part of her local cattle community. Beyond CattleWomen, Cassidy serves as District 9 representative for Colorado Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers, vice president of her local co-op, and a former Grand Junction Chamber board member. Known for her energy, professionalism, and ability to connect with others, Cassidy continues to strengthen beef promotion and agricultural advocacy across her community and state.