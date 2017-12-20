Ardent Mills, National FFA Organization announce national partnership

DENVER — Denver-based Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced its three-star partnership with the National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America.

As a three-star partner, Ardent Mills will provide monetary support to FFA at the national level, supporting the Living to Serve platform. The Living to Serve platform empowers every student in every classroom to make a positive impact in their community. FFA provides quality programs, resources, recognition and opportunities for members to put leadership into action through service engagement. The partnership will also make connections to local FFA chapters in both rural and urban settings across Ardent Mills' U.S. and Puerto Rico footprint.

Ardent Mills CEO Dan Dye said, "We are excited to partner with FFA for several reasons. We see alignment in the FFA's mission and vision to our own vision and values, along with our brand promise of Nourishing what's next. The FFA has many platforms that will complement areas of focus for Ardent Mills, including safety, hunger, health and nutrition. Each of our U.S. and Puerto Rico community mill sites will have the opportunity to partner with a local FFA chapter within just a few miles of the facility. We are committed to growing this relationship on both the local and national levels over time. Our intent is to make a positive difference in the communities where our team members live and work, identify future frontline leaders and strengthen the agriculture and milling industries."

"Our vision is to grow our members into leaders who strengthen agriculture while building communities," says Mark Poeschl, National FFA Organization CEO. "We're excited about this partnership with Ardent Mills as it allows us to provide resources to local FFA chapters to help them continue the work they are doing through service learning."