Arizona dairy farmer provides ag labor perspective

The dairy industry has historically relied on skilled immigrants to make up for labor shortages in rural America. Getting milk to market and caring for the daily needs and health and well-being of our cows is hard work that never stops.

With renewed national attention on border security and immigration enforcement, farmers nationwide are wondering if they could be affected. Arizona dairy farmer Jim Boyle says solving illegal immigration needs to be paired with meeting agriculture’s workforce needs.

“The president is right about securing the border, but any enforcement action needs to go hand-in-hand with a labor reform package,” said Boyle, co-owner of Casa Grande Dairy Co., a 3,600-cow operation in Casa Grande, and chairman of the NMPF Immigration Task Force.

Boyle first got involved with federal policy in 2011. He has seen many iterations of immigration reform come and go, but he is confident there is a “fair and workable solution” that will allow for both seasonal and long-term agricultural workers. In the short term, President Trump’s direction last week for federal law enforcement to put a hold on actions at farms, meatpackers, restaurants and hotels, since reversed, was a positive step, Boyle said. Longer-term, agriculture still needs a solution that lessens anxieties not only for the farmer and the worker but also for the future reliability of the food supply that the administration is trying to protect.

— National Milk Producers Federation

Joint statement by the G7 farmers’ organizations

Farmers across the G7 are confronting unprecedented pressures as the world faces overlapping geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges. Inflation, high interest rates and continued fallout from recent financial shocks have destabilized farm economies. At the same time, trade disruptions, and fractured supply chains are compounding uncertainty in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change — more frequent droughts, floods, and extreme weather — are threatening productivity and straining rural infrastructure.

In the face of these pressures, G7 farmers are playing a vital role in ensuring food security, fostering innovation and advancing climate adaptation, while maintaining the resilience of national and global food systems. As representatives of G7 farmers’ organizations, we reaffirm our shared commitment to building a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous agriculture sector.

G7 farmers are deeply integrated into global food and agri-food markets and play an outsized role in driving agricultural innovation, technology, and system-wide stability. To sustain this important role, we call on G7 governments to:

· Support transparent, rules-based trade that fosters stability and market access.

· Prioritize innovation and ensure all farmers have access to cutting-edge tools and technologies.

· Modernize outdated regulations that hinder competitiveness and efficiency.

· Advance science-based, incentive-driven climate policies that help farmers increase soil health, boost productivity, and ensure long-term resiliency of working lands.

As the world prepares for COP 30, it is critical that farmers are recognized as essential partners in achieving global climate and development goals. A strong, sustainable agricultural sector is foundational to economic resilience and global cooperation.

In closing, we urge G7 governments to recognize that a strong, sustainable, and resilient agriculture sector is not only vital to rural communities — it is essential to economic stability, environmental stewardship, and global cooperation. G7 farmers stand ready to work with policymakers, industry leaders, and international partners to build a better future for agriculture and for society as a whole.

— National Farmers Union