Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale sets new record at state fair

PUEBLO, Colo. – A record $66,000 for grand champion market beef was bid during the 2019 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair. The steer was raised by 14-year-old Shae Stone of Eaton, Colo., and purchased by long-time sale supporter Sam Brown and his family.

More than $500,000 was raised in the auction of 146 animals raised and shown by young people from across Colorado. All youth exhibitors who participated were required to keep a detailed record book of their animal project while learning responsibility, leadership, showmanship and best animal care practices.

“The Colorado State Fair Junior Livestock Sale has raised millions of dollars for our state’s 4-H and FFA over the past four decades,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller. “This sale is a reflection of their hard work and dedication to their animals, as well as the generosity of the philanthropists who support these amazing kids and make this event possible.”

The sale is instrumental in supporting the future of Colorado’s agribusiness, as it demonstrates the importance of raising quality livestock and the work required of those who pursue careers in agriculture.

The grand and reserve grand champions are listed below. A complete list of all winners is posted on the Colorado State Fair website.

The 2019 Colorado State Fair continues through Sept. 2.