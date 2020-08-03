DENVER – On July 27-30, cattlemen and women from across the U.S. gathered at the Gaylord Rockies resort in Denver — and virtually, from their own farms and ranches — for the annual Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting. Here, the cattle industry discussed current issues as a group, heard the new 2021-2025 Beef Industry Long Range Plan and reviewed how the Beef Checkoff has adjusted messaging and programs over the past several months.

While at the meeting, Beef Checkoff committee members from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and Federation of State Beef Councils in each of the five different program committees — BEEF CHECKOFF CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS SHARE 2020 SUCCESSES

DENVER, Colo. (Aug. 3, 2020)– On July 27-30, cattlemen and women from across the U.S. gathered at the Gaylord Rockies resort in Denver – and virtually, from their own farms and ranches – for the annual Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting. Here, the cattle industry discussed current issues as a group, heard the new 2021-2025 Beef Industry Long Range Plan and reviewed how the Beef Checkoff has adjusted messaging and programs over the past several months.

While at the meeting, Beef Checkoff committee members from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and Federation of State Beef Councils in each of the five different program committees – Safety, Nutrition and Health, Innovation, Consumer Trust and Export Growth — heard presentations from Checkoff contractors. These presentations explained how programs, research and education have creatively changed to drive beef demand over the past six months. A video of those Checkoff contractor presentations is now available for viewing, with contractors and subcontractors presenting in the following order:

National Livestock Producers Association with subcontractor National Institute for Animal Agriculture

American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Kansas State University a subcontractor to the United States Cattlemen’s Association

Meat Importers Council of America with subcontractor Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative

United States Meat Export Federation, a subcontractor to NCBA

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

North American Meat Institute, Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education

“As we’re all aware, 2020 has presented the beef industry with numerous challenges,” said Jared Brackett, chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “Our Beef Checkoff contractors have truly risen to the occasion, revising their 2020 plans to accommodate the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our lives, both professionally and personally. The presentations we heard at this year’s Summer Business Meeting only made me feel even more confident that the checkoff will continue to drive beef demand in a positive direction. I’m also looking forward to seeing how we’re able to apply what we’ve learned in 2020 to our efforts in 2021.”

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.