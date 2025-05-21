Beef Quality Assurance trainings scheduled in Imperial, North Platte

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering BQA and BQA Transportation certification opportunities in late May for producers needing certification/recertification. Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified.

The dates and locations of trainings offered in southwest Nebraska include:

Imperial – Tuesday, May 27 at 4 p.m. MST, Lied Imperial Public Library, 703 Broadway Street

North Platte – Wednesday, May 28 at 4 p.m. CST, West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road

BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. The certification fee is $20/person or a flat fee of $100 for operations who bring 5+ people.

Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling (308) 633-0158. Locations with no registered attendance will be canceled. For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.