Biden to announce $5B in rural spending today

Neera Tanden, domestic policy adviser to Biden, said the administration’s Investing in America program means “investing in all of America. Rural Americans should not have to leave their hometowns to find opportunity.”

Vilsack said Biden’s appearance at Dutch Creek Farm near Northfield — the beginning of a two-week tour by Biden administration officials in rural America — would “celebrate investments in rural America.”

Vilsack said Minnesota had been chosen to launch the tour because the state has been a heavy user of Biden administration projects and “understands and appreciates that the future is in biofuels,” including higher blends. The owners of the farm the president and Vilsack will visit have taken “full advantage” of a range of USDA programs and are among those that “already recognize the new income opportunities” the administration is promoting, he said.

Later, in response to a question, Vilsack acknowledged that some of the spending Biden will highlight is not new, but the $1.7 billion in funding to support the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices is new spending.

The money for the $5 billion in projects comes from the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, regular USDA appropriations and the Commodity Credit Corporation, the White House said.

In addition to the $1.7 billion for climate-smart practices, the projects include:

▪ $1.1 billion investment across 81 projects through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, which takes a voluntary approach to expand the reach of conservation efforts and climate-smart agriculture through public-private partnerships.

▪ $1.1 billion in 104 loan and grant awards to upgrade infrastructure in rural communities “to bring new jobs, clean water and fuel, and reliable electricity to people in nearly every state,” the White House said. The infrastructure spending includes $5 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to further increase the availability of renewable biofuels.

▪ $2 billion across 99 economic development projects in Rural Partners Network communities in nine states and Puerto Rico — “funding that will create jobs and build infrastructure as well as increase access to quality health care, affordable housing, and clean water and energy,” the White House said. RPN was set up to put federal employees on the ground to help lower-income rural communities apply for federal programs, and today the administration will announce it is piloting a new resource clearinghouse function on Rural.gov.

▪ $274 million through 16 grant and loan awards to expand access to high-speed Internet for people living and working across eight states. This includes $260 million as part of the fourth round of the ReConnect Program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided a total of $65 billion to ensure every American has access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet. In total, the Biden-Harris administration is investing $90 billion to deliver affordable high-speed Internet to everyone in America, including in rural communities that often lack access to high-speed Internet, the White House said.

▪ $145 million for 700 loan and grant awards through the Rural Energy for America Program to help agricultural producers and rural small business owners make energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy investments to lower energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resiliency of their operations.

