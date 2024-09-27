Big Horn Classic Performance Horse & Production Sale
- TFP Reps: Scott Dirk, Wrye Williams
- Date of Sale: 09/07/2024
- Location: Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Curt Westland
- Averages:
Top 10 average $12,300
Yearlings and Weanlings average $2,655
Overall Average $6,415
- Comments:
Very nice sale for the Annual Big Horn Classic Performance Horse and Production Sale presented by Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyo. This is only the second annual sale and is building in numbers, but the quality of horses is outstanding. Several top breeders from the region brought weanling colts, yearlings, started prospects and proven arena and ranch horses to the sale.
Some sale highlights include:
Lot 3, Peppy Dun N Cash, 2016 dun mare by Miles of Dun It x Kugarand Cowboy. Finished heeling horse from Jared Lemmon sold for $17,000.
Lot 25, Zorros Proof of Cash, 2016 sorrel gelding by Playzorro x Power Proof. Ranch horse deluxe that has been hauled to the arena and won on the heeling end from Bryan Lemmon, sold for $15,000.
Lot 4, Fightin Rosie, 2021 bay mare by A Streak of Rooster x Metallic Cat from O Wave O Quarter horses. Very nicely started 3-year-old that has seen lots of outside country sold for $12,500.
Top yearling was lot 40, Si Di Rockin Blue, 2023 blue roan mare by Si Di Olena x BigTime Shiner from Davis Quarter horses selling for $5,250.
Top weanling was lot 28, Si Di Gunplay, 2024 bay stallion by Si Di Olena x Peppy Plays for Cash from Davis Quarter Horses at $3,900.
