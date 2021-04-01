Biofuels Coalition files brief in Supreme Court case

Starting on April 27, the Supreme Court of the United States will review the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit’s decision that overturned three small refinery exemptions (SREs) inappropriately granted under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

In preparation for the hearing, the litigants — the Renewable Fuels Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Farmers Union, working together as the Biofuels Coalition —filed their response brief reaffirming their support for the Tenth Circuit decision. “We believe the Tenth Circuit got it right the first time, and we will continue to defend the court’s ruling and stand up for the farmers and renewable fuel producers harmed by the granting of these illegal waivers,” the coalition wrote.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which is the subject of the case, also filed a brief defending the decision, as did the states of Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Virginia.