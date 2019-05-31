Biofuels groups praise E15 rule

The Environmental Protection Agency on May 31 released the final rule on the year-round sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol (E15), and a range of biofuels groups praised the rule.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a new release that he had signed the final action to apply the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure waiver that currently applies to E10 during the summer months so that it applies to E15 as well.

Wheeler said EPA is also finalizing regulatory changes to reform certain elements of the Renewable Identification Number compliance system of the Renewable Fuels Standard program to include requirements for public disclosure if a party’s RIN holdings exceed certain thresholds and additional data collections to improve EPA market monitoring capability.

EPA will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Internal Revenue Service to promote collaboration and support efforts to prevent against RIN and blender tax credit fraud, Wheeler said.

“Following President (Donald) Trump’s directive, today’s action expands the market for biofuels and improves the RFS program by increasing transparency and reducing price manipulation,” Wheeler said. “As President Trump promised, EPA is approving the year-round sale of E15 in time for summer driving season, giving drivers more choices at the pump.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue praised EPA’s action.

“I appreciate President Trump’s steadfast support for our patriotic farmers and for his commitment to expand the sale of E15 and unleash the full potential of American innovation and ingenuity as we continue to demonstrate our rightful place as the world’s leader in agricultural and energy production,” Perdue said in a statement.

“This move to approve the year-round use of E15 in time for the summer driving season provides consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump, driving demand for our farmers and improving the air we breathe.

“While the Trump administration and USDA are expanding the ethanol market in the United States, we continue to fight for more export markets in Brazil, Mexico, China, and other countries across the globe,” Perdue said. “I applaud Administrator Andrew Wheeler for moving expeditiously to finalize this important E15 rule.”

INDUSTRY REACTION

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor — “The approval of year-round E15 is an incredible milestone for the biofuels industry, and the result of over a decade of hard work by Growth Energy, our members, our congressional champions, and folks all across rural America who made their voices heard.”

“With year-round E15, retailers will have the regulatory certainty they need to offer American drivers a cleaner, more affordable fuel choice throughout the year. This action also means savings for American motorists at the pump and a sorely needed market for farmers who are facing a devastating economic downturn.”

Jeff Broin, CEO of POET, an ethanol producer — “Nationwide adoption of E15 will drive the production of 7 billion gallons of biofuels, creating additional demand for 2 billion bushels of corn each year, and unlocking new domestic demand for homegrown fuels at a critical time for America’s farmers.”

“We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to President Trump, Vice President (Mike) Pence, Secretary Perdue, and Administrator Wheeler for putting family farms, rural jobs, cleaner air, and American consumers first and delivering year-round E15 as promised.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper — “The ethanol industry thanks President Trump for personally championing this critical regulatory reform that will enhance competition, bolster the rural economy, and provide greater consumer access to cleaner, more affordable fuel options.” ❖