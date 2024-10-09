BQA and BQAT certification workshop scheduled in Bridgeport

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will offer a Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will present the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation programs and certify or recertify producers in BQA and BQAT.

“By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified, you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers. A story that can increase their understanding — and confidence — in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on best management practices for animal health, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. “Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing quality, wholesome, and safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” Fulton said.

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified.

Producers are invited to attend. BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred before 2021, your certification could soon be expired.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people. Attendees must register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230. Those who call in their registration must be prepared to give their name and phone number. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.