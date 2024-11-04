Breeding the biggest and most aggressive cattle in the world

Chianina male cattle can reach 2 meters tall and the females 1.6 meters. Photo by Chris McCullough

From a distance Chianina cattle look like any normal breed, but up close it’s easy to see why they are known as the biggest cattle in the world.

And, get too close, you might find out why they are also regarded as the most aggressive cattle in the world.

Originating in Italy over 2,200 years ago, Chianina cattle, known as “the white giant,” were first bred to be strong draught cattle, using their immense frame and power to plow the land.

Fast-forward a few centuries, and Chianina cattle are now favored for their quality meat production, with fast growth rates of over 2 kilograms (kgs) per day.

Typically, Chianina bulls can stand up to 2m tall and weigh in at over 1,600 kgs. The breed has a 60% to 65% kill-out rate reaching the optimum carcass weight of 650 kgs in 16 to 18 months. Calves normally are born weighing 50 kgs.

Although not so plentiful in overall cattle numbers, there are many dedicated breeders in Italy that produce Chianina cattle achieving top prices in the country.

Daniele Mecarelli runs 70 Chianina cattle on his farm in the Umbria region of Italy. Photo by Chris McCullough Chianina

BREEDERS

Brothers Daniele and Dario Mecarelli run the Agricola Collivecchi farm extending to 440 hectares near the town of Morre in Italy’s Umbria region.

The farm is broken down into 270 hectares of woods, 10 hectares olive trees, 10 hectares truffles cultivation, five hectares orchard, and the remaining 145 hectares designated to grow crops and grass for their Chianina herd.

As the Umbria region is popular for tourism the brothers also run a guest house and restaurant on the farm, which accounts for 50 percent of their income.

There are currently 70 cattle in the herd, including 31 cows, 12 heifers, 24 stock for fattening, two young heifers and one bull.

Daniele said, “Some of our land is quite rocky and hilly with poor soil, so it is best utilized for free range pasture grazing for the cows.

Daniele keeps most of the cattle outdoors all year long but feeds hay as a supplement fodder when needed. Photo by Chris McCullough Chianina5

“We have been breeding the Chianina cattle for a long time and produce meat to sell privately and through the local rural association.

“Chianina cattle are excellent foragers, have good heat and sun tolerance, and have better resistance to disease and insects than other domestic breeds.

“They really are the giants of the cattle world with males reaching two meters tall and females 1.6 meters. Males can weigh up to 1.8 tonnes and the females 1.14 tonnes.

“For us the main advantages of the breed are the growth rates and the meat quality. The Chianina cattle are good mothers, but they can be quite aggressive. One other negative, though, is that the females are three years old before they produce their first calf,” he said.

Daniele says the Chianina cattle are good mothers producing a calf weighing in around 50 kilograms. Photo by Chris McCullough Chianina3

QUALITY MEAT

The meat has high fat marbling, is very nutritious, juicy and is PDO protected. Each of the 18 main cuts is branded with the 5R symbol of the Consorzio Produttori Carne Bovina Pregiata delle Razze Italiane (consortium of producers of quality beef from Italian breeds).

“The meat is hung for at least 15 days,” said Daniele. “We receive around 6.2 euros per kg for the males and 7.1 euros per kg for the females.

“Prices were higher around two years ago and right now we are selling more meat direct to consumers via the consortium, effectively cutting out more of the middle men to leave more profit for us as the primary producers.”

The meat from Chianina cattle contains high fat marbling and is very nutritious. Daniele kills some of his own cattle to use in his farm restaurant. Photo by Chris McCullough Chianina4

All the cows are vaccinated around three months before calving, and when born, the young animals stay with their mothers for up to six months before weaning.

Daniele then continues to feed the beef cattle to their finishing age of 17 months old with an ad-lib ration, mostly grown locally on his own farm or neighbors.

This ration consists of 40% corn, 20% barley, 20% triticale, 5% soybeans and the rest in minerals and other ingredients.

Daniele receives 150 euros per hectare as a subsidy from the European Union, which helps his farming costs that are inflated due to the nature of his land.

“Yes, the subsidy helps us maintain the land and the forests,” he said. “Costs have risen here like everywhere else, particularly with feed.

“Our farm is sited 580m above sea level in somewhat of a micro climate, usually with low rainfall and well sheltered from winds.

“Normally we are self-sufficient in our hay production but recent droughts meant there was very little growth and we had to buy in fodder.”

There is no threat of bluetongue in Daniele’s region but he does vaccinate his cattle for parasites and other diseases.

When it comes to breeding, Daniele and his brother are very much mindful of the aggressive nature of the Chianina cattle and are trying to produce calmer stock.

Daniele said, “First we choose the best replacement heifers we have to breed from and then we carefully select a bull based on its aggressive scale.

“We use bulls rather than AI so we have to ensure they are quiet with a gentle temperament. There is a certified book of genetics that we can refer to in order to examine the bloodlines.

“Normally a bull can cost anything from 4,000 to 8,000 euros, so we need to choose carefully. The Chianina breed has also a good longevity and we have culled breeding cows of up to 18 years old,” he added.