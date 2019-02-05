Bustos to host farmer at State of the Union

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., will host a family farmer from her district as a guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address tonight.

"Tom Mueller, a family farmer from Edgington, Ill., is seriously concerned about the economic impact of President Trump's trade war," Bustos said in a news release.

"He's one of the many Illinois soybean farmers whose bottom lines have taken a hit as the president escalates a reckless trade war with China and other trade partners."

"There's no question about it — this administration's trade policies have been a gut punch to Illinois farmers," Bustos added.

"Between a struggling farm economy and a reckless trade war, farmers like Tom can't seem to catch a break despite working harder than ever. I hope the president will understand the economic pain of farmers in the heartland and work with Congress on sensible trade policies that hold cheaters like China accountable but expand market access around the world for American agricultural products."

"Times are tough for farmers right now — it's more important than ever that our leadership in Washington walks in our shoes and understands the challenges ag producers face," Mueller said.

"We need commonsense trade policies that open markets for farmers, but I'm afraid the president's trade war has lost markets for us long term. I'm concerned for farmers across Illinois — and I hope he addresses this issue in his State of the Union address."