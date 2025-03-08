Celebrating National Ag Week

With National Ag Week coming up, I want to celebrate my neighbors who are part of the agricultural community.

As a member of the Colorado Agricultural Commission, I serve to represent our community and bring our issues to decision makers. My family is a Centennial, Colo., farm in Weld County. We grow silage corn, alfalfa hay and wheat. I was born and raised in northeast Colorado (Akron) involved in my family’s dryland farm, but for the past 40 years have been actively involved in our irrigation farming operation in the Mead area. My entire family is avid Colorado State University Ram fans with myself, my husband and son being proud graduates of CSU.

No matter what part of the state of Colorado agriculture is important to Colorado Department of Agriculture. CDA is focused on increasing marketing opportunities for producers and ensuring Colorado is ready to face its biggest challenges, including the effects of climate change such as drought, wildfire, grasshoppers and soil degradation.

I am proud to give back to my community by serving on the Colorado Agricultural Commission and the amazing goals the Colorado Department of Agriculture have established. Through the leadership of Commissioner Kate Greenberg, they expanding market assess for ag businesses, developing ag leaders, advancing the Colorado Water Plan as well as reducing predator conflicts for producers.

Farmers and ranchers are innovators committed to leaving a healthy world for future generations. How can you do your part? Visit the Colorado Department of Agriculture website and learn more at https://ag.colorado.gov/ . When shopping, choose Colorado Proud products, shop locally and dine farm to table. Connect with your local farmer or rancher through farmers markets, CSAs, roadside stands and local events. Everyday, all day — Thank a farmer.