CNFR results

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are results after Tuesday slack at the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 15, 2021 courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com .

Barrel Racing: (second round winners) 1, Lakken Bice, Dickenson State University, 14.07 seconds. 2, Amber Scales, Sam Houston State University, 14.17. 3, (tie) Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.18 each. 5, Shai McDonald, Montana State University, 14.20. 6, Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 14.21. 7, Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.22. 8, Emery Mask, South Plains College, 14.23.

Bareback Riding: (second round winners) 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 82.5 points on Vold Rodeo’s Sweetness. 2, Jacob Lees, Western Texas College, 82. 3, (tie) Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, and Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5 points each. 5, (tie) Gauge McBride, Panola College and Waylon Bourgeois, McNeece State University, 78. 7, Kolt Dement, Panola College, 77.5. 8, (tie) Karson Harris, Fort Scott Community College, Jade Taton, Panhandle State University, 76.5.

Breakaway Roping: (second round winners) 1, Brandy Schaack, University of Wyoming, 2.0 seconds. 2, Jadyn Gould, Panola College, 2.1. 3, Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas University, 2.2. 4, (tie) Alyssa Boyd, Utah State University, and Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 2.4. 6, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State University, 2.5. 7, Ryland Lufkin, University of Montana Western 2.6. 8, (tie) Sophie Dunn, Weatherford College, and Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State University, 2.7.

Steer Wrestling: (second round winners) 1, Gavin Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.1. 2, Ryan Nettle, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 4.4. 3, (tie) Holden Myers, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 4.8. 5, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 5.2. 6, (tie) Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming; Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee – Martin; Connor McKell, Utah Valley University, 5.6.

Team Roping: (second round winners) 1, Lane Cooper, Sul Ross State University and Blake Bentley, Weatherford College, 5.4 seconds. 2, Bodie Mattson, Gillette College, and Cody Lansing, Casper College, 5.6. 3, Mason Moore, Sam Houston State University and Logan Moore, Wharton County Junior College, 5.7. 4, (tie) Chance Thiessen, Weatherford College and Hayden Cape, West Texas A & M; Jon Peterson, and Trae Smith, Gillette College; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State University and Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College; 6.4. 7, J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.5. 8, (tie) Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College and Cutter Machado, Cuesta College, and Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 7.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round winners) 1, Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 81 points on Vold Rodeo’s Felicity. 2, Cody Weeks, Northwest College, 79.5. 3, (tie) Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; Preston Ogle, Mesalands Community College; and Keene Justesen, Clarendon College, 79 points each. 6, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 77.5. 7, Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 75. 8, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 74.5.

Goat Tying: (second round winners) 1, Lariat Larner, Oklahoma State University, 6.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Mayce Marek, Wharton County Community College, and Maggie Usher, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.3. 4, Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.5. 5, (tie) Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico University; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College; and Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State University, 6.6.

Tie Down Roping: (second round winners) 1, Kincade Henry, Panola Junior College, 8.4 seconds. 2, Caleb Berquist, Montana State University, 8.8. 3, (tie) Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma College, and Levi Delamarter, Montana State University, 9.1. 5, Ty Kirby, Northeastern Oklahoma A & M University, 10.1. 6, Ladd King, Weber State University, 10.2. 7, Cole Dodds, California State University – Fresno, 10.6. 8, Cam Jensen, Eastern Wyoming College, 11.2.

Bull Riding: (second round winners – five qualified rides) 1, (tie) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, on Vold Rodeo’s Vanilla Pudding and Holden Moss, Three Rivers College on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Joker, 77.5 points each. 3, Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76. 4, T.J. Schmidt, Panhandle State University, 73.5. 5, Austin Allred, Utah State University Eastern, 72.5.