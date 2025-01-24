Corn production down, soybean production up in 2024, USDA reports

Corn production declined, while soybean production increased from last year, according to the 2024 Crop Production Annual Summary released Friday, Jan. 10, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

U.S. corn growers produced 14.9 billion bushels in 2024, down 3% from 2023. Corn yield in the United States is estimated at 179.3 bushels per acre, 2.0 bushels above 2023 and a record high. Area harvested for grain, at 82.9 million acres in 2024, is down 4% from 2023.

Soybean production for 2024 totaled 4.37 billion bushels, up 5% from 2023. The average soybean yield is estimated at 50.7 bushels per acre, 0.1 bushel above 2023, and 1.0 bushel below the Nov. 1 forecast.

For 2024, all cotton production is up 19% from 2023, at 14.4 million 480-pound bales. The U.S. yield is estimated at 836 pounds per acre, down 63 pounds from last year’s yield. Harvested area, at 8.27 million acres, is up 28% from 2023.

Also released were the Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings and Grain Stocks reports. The Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings report provides the first indicator of this year’s winter wheat acreage. Planted area for harvest in 2025 is estimated at 34.1 million acres, up 2% from 2024.

In the Grain Stocks report, corn stored as of Dec. 1, 2024, was estimated to be down 1% from Dec. 1, 2023. Soybean stocks were up 3% from a year earlier. Corn stored in all positions totaled 12.1 billion bushels, while soybeans totaled 3.10 billion bushels. All wheat stocks were up 10% from a year earlier. All wheat stored in all positions on Dec. 1, 2024, totaled 1.57 billion bushels.

The 2024 Crop Production Annual Summary contains year-end acreage, yield and production estimates for grains and hay; oilseeds; cotton, tobacco and sugar; dry beans, peas and lentils; and potatoes and miscellaneous crops.

The monthly Crop Production report is available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications/ .