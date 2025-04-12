CPI falls, but not for food; tariffs a worry 

Percentage charge March 2024 to March 2025 in selected categories, not seasonally adjusted. Source U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The Consumer Price Index fell in March, but food prices, particularly eggs, still rose, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

The CPI for All Urban Consumers decreased 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in March, after rising 0.2% in February, the report said. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.4% before seasonal adjustment.

The price of food at home rose 2.4%, while the price of food away from home was up 3.8%, the report showed, before seasonal adjustment.

Andy Harig of FMI-The Food Industry Association, said, “The CPI numbers released today on food at home demonstrate that grocery prices continue to face headwinds in this uncertain economic environment. While the index for eggs increased, pressures in that category are starting to ease as the avian flu situation has begun to abate and wholesale egg prices have fallen.”

Harig is FMI’s vice president of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development.

“However, while tariffs announced in March have thus far had limited impact on food prices, the overall situation continues to remain uncertain and bears watching — especially as reciprocal tariffs were put in place earlier this month and then dialed down for most counties yesterday,” Harig said. “This is good news for consumers.”

Steve Markenson, FMI vice president of research and insights, added, “The economic environment and the lack of clarity around tariffs is increasingly weighing on consumers.”

“FMI’s April Grocery Shopper Snapshot found that only 36% of shoppers have positive expectations for the year ahead, down from 56% in January. For 57% of consumers, the impact of tariffs on the availability, price or safety of food remains their top concern for 2025,” Markenson said.

“Despite these shifts in consumer sentiment, the good news is that 79% say they feel in control of their household grocery spending. This suggests that shoppers remain resilient and nimble in navigating these challenges to feed themselves and their families.”

Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, said, “This has been an incredibly challenging time for the egg industry.”

“Our egg farmers are in the fight of their lives,” Metz said. “We know how frustrating it is when people find empty shelves or unusually high prices at the store. And we know our restaurant, grocery and food manufacturers are frustrated, too. Egg farmers feel the same way, and we’re working on solutions.

“These challenges are especially difficult during spring celebrations like Easter and Passover, when eggs hold such an important place in cherished family traditions,” Metz said.

A graphic posted on the Bureau of Labor Statistics site (below) shows average prices since 2005 on selected food items, including bananas, bread, chicken, eggs, ground chuck, milk, oranges and tomatoes, compared to price fluctuations for electricity, gasoline and utility gas.