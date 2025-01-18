Crop Insurance workshop to be held in Alliance

Regional Economist Jessica Groskopf talks at a wheat event. She will be co-leading the crop insurance workshop on Jan. 30. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Workshop-RFP-012025

Nebraska Extension is hosting a Crop Insurance Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Box Butte County Extension Office in Alliance, 415 Black Hills Ave. The workshop aims to help farmers better understand crop insurance and how it can protect their operations from unexpected risks.

The workshop will discuss insurance terms, primary components in a crop insurance contract (such as coverage level, insurance type and unit type), the importance of endorsements, and the philosophy of selecting a crop insurance contract. Additionally, the workshop will cover the common misconceptions about crop insurance:

The assumption that the highest subsidy in terms of percentage provides the greatest protection

The assumption that risks are the same across counties

The idea that insurance decisions should be based on last year’s outcome

The workshop will also discuss how Supplemental Coverage Option and Enhanced Coverage Option work.

Regional Economist Jessica Groskopf and Extension Specialist Cory Walters will lead the workshop.

“We are excited to bring this crucial information to the Panhandle,” said Groskopf. “With unpredictable weather and market conditions, making informed crop insurance enrollment decisions is more important than ever.”

The workshop is free, but registration is required by Wednesday, Jan. 29. Call the Box Butte County Extension office at (308) 762-5616 to reserve a spot. If there are not enough pre-registrations, the workshop may be canceled.

For more information about the workshop, contact Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 or jgroskopf2@unl.edu .