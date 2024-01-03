Dairy Discovery Zone wraps up 2023 tour adding new stops in Texas, Colorado

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Dairy MAX ‘s award-winning, interactive Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit has successfully completed its 2023 tour. This year, the DDZ marked new milestones by debuting at the Greeley Stampede in Colorado, the State Fair of Oklahoma and the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, alongside continued appearances at the Colorado State Fair, New Mexico State Fair and the State Fair of Texas.

The Dairy Discovery Zone continues to be an extraordinary opportunity for people of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of dairy. Whether you’re a curious child or a health-conscious adult, the exhibit provides a wealth of information and fun activities related to dairy production, nutrition, sustainability and more.

“The Dairy Discovery Zone is more than just an exhibit; it’s a bridge connecting the modern family to the roots of dairy farming,” said Adrian Castresana, Dairy MAX’s director of consumer experience and events. “Our participation at these venues have given us an incredible opportunity to educate, engage and entertain fairgoers about the journey of dairy from farm to table, and this year marked the highest number of events and public engagements in DDZ history.”

TOUR START

The tour kicked off the second half of 2023 at the internationally acclaimed Greeley Stampede (June 22-July 4), a festival renowned for its rich tradition, drawing over 250,000 attendees from around the world. The animatronic cow continued to be a visual favorite for TV and was seen on Denver’s NBC Channel 9 Colorado & Company.

The DDZ’s journey continued through the Colorado State Fair (Aug. 25-Sept. 4) held in Pueblo, to the New Mexico State Fair (Sept. 7-17) in Albuquerque, collectively attracting over 950,000 fairgoers. The New Mexico State Fair has consistently been in the top five ranked fairs in the nation.

The State Fair of Oklahoma (Sept. 14-24), with 900,000 annual visitors, has grown to become one of the premier state fairs in the nation and is located only a mile from downtown Oklahoma City. Here the DDZ exhibit was highlighted in The Oklahoman and featured on NBC Channel 4, reaching an additional 25,000 people and broadcast in more than 730,000 homes. Additional media coverage was captured in Oklahoma when the DDZ made national news on Yahoo! News .

The next stop was the State Fair of Texas (Sept. 29-Oct 22) where they welcomed more than 2 million fairgoers. Of those 2 million, 46,000 visitors stopped by to experience the Dairy Discovery Zone. National Farmer’s Day (Oct. 12) continued to be a highlight of the State Fair of Texas where Dairy MAX handed out cartons of white, chocolate and strawberry milk. Running concurrently with the State Fair of Texas, Dairy MAX was able to showcase the miniature DDZ exhibit for the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco, Texas (Oct. 5-15). Waco’s CBS Channel 10 featured the interactive exhibit and one of their reporters “milking” June, the animatronic cow, for a live morning newscast during the fair.

The Dairy Discovery Zone continues to make an impact on communities across the region, serving as a vital platform for spreading awareness about the numerous benefits of dairy and the dedication of our farmers. Through its interactive and engaging format, the exhibit not only educates the public about the nutritional value of dairy products, but also sheds light on the meticulous care and hard work farmers invest in bringing these wholesome dairy foods from their farms to our tables. By bridging the gap between consumers and the agricultural community, the DDZ plays a crucial role in fostering appreciation and understanding of the contributions dairy farmers provide to our overall health and well-being.

“We’re addressing misconceptions about dairy and highlighting the care, passion and dedication of our dairy farmers towards their animals, land and communities,” Castresana added. “With strategic partnerships and increased visibility through media coverage, we are nearing a significant milestone of reaching nearly three million engaged visitors.”

As the Dairy Discovery Zone prepares for the 2024 season, it continues to be a testament to Dairy MAX ‘s commitment to connecting communities with the dairy industry. For more information on the Dairy Discovery Zone and its upcoming locations, please visit DairyDiscoveryZone.com .