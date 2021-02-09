Daytona International Speedway season opener features beef

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Beef takes center stage at the Daytona International Speedway during one of the nation’s premiere sporting events, 3 p.m. MT on Saturday, Feb. 13 — the day before the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500.

Known as the ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’, the unique partnership between the Federation of State Beef Councils, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, and the Daytona International Speedway will provide an unequalled platform from which to promote the sustainability and nutritional benefits of beef.

“I can’t think of a better way to reach millions of consumers with the positive message about beef,” said Nolan Stone, chair of the Colorado Beef Council. “NASCAR and beef are a perfect pair and the Colorado Beef Council is proud to be a part of the promotion.”

The Colorado Beef Council joined other states through the Federation of State Beef Councils to broaden on-site promotions and television advertising to enhance and extend the reach of the ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.’ “We’ve got a lot of moving parts to the promotion,” said Todd Inglee, Colorado Beef Council executive director and a member of the ground team for the race. He said that in addition to all of the on-site and in-person elements, there will be even more digital, social media and television exposure. “Showcasing the beef brand at the race track, on numerous social media properties, and on broadcast television allows us to reach countless consumers across the globe and gives beef producers something to celebrate on a huge stage,” he added.

A satellite media tour featuring celebrity chef Hugh Acheson will also be conducted. Chef Acheson will be interviewed by television and radio stations across the country to talk about the ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ and share delicious beef recipes that are perfect for tailgating, or homegating, on race day.

The ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ expands a current partnership between the Beef Checkoff and Daytona International Speedway. In 2020, the track produced “Race Day Recipes” on digital channels in which Speedway President Chip Wile demonstrated his beef grilling expertise to showcase the NASCAR experience — especially to campers and tailgaters who love to enjoy delicious beef recipes as part of their celebration of NASCAR events.

Check local listings for broadcast time and channels. For additional information on race day activities, visit: http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com; click on Events and look for ‘Beef.It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’