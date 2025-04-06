Drought prep program for cattle producers scheduled for April 15

Drought will cause some producers to let cattle out later this year to graze. Photo by Maria Tibbets

Ongoing drought conditions will require delayed turnout on pasture, reduced stocking rates or alternative sources of feed for cattle this summer. The Nebraska Extension will host a webinar program to provide producers with information on options for managing and mitigating the impacts of drought. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 15, with the option to attend host site locations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. MT (7:30 to 9 p.m. CT).

Drought Preparation Program Topics include:

Conditions and Outlook – Eric Hunt, Nebraska Extension agricultural meteorologist

Rangeland Response to Drought – Mitch Stephenson, range management specialist

Annual Forage Options – Jerry Volesky, range and forage specialist

Summer Dry Lot Feeding Pairs – Karla Wilke, Cow-Calf Management specialist

Programs for Producers – Laura Baker, CED Kimball County Farm Service Agency

The program will focus on delivering key information for producers to consider, with time allocated for questions from attendees.

There is no cost to attend the program. Local host sites would appreciate pre-registration to plan for the number of attendees.

Rushville – Brock Ortner, Sheridan office, (308) 327-2312

Scottsbluff – Mitch Stephenson, PREC Bluestem Room, (308) 632-1355

Kimball – Aaron Berger, Kimball-Banner Extension office, (308) 235-3122

Thedford – T.L. Meyer, Upper Loup NRD meeting room, (308) 645-2267

O’Neill – Bethany Johnston, Holt County annex building, (402) 336-2760

For those planning to attend remotely, contact Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu to register and receive Zoom connection information. The program will be recorded and archived.

For more information or questions, contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122.