Farm Action praises FTC-DOJ merger guidelines

“We commend the DOJ and FTC for delivering on their commitment to restore competition to our economy,” said Joe Maxwell, Farm Action’s co-founder and chief strategy officer. “For more than 40 years, the merger guidelines have been void of a review for competition. During this period of time, unprecedented concentration across U.S. markets has driven farmers and small businesses out of business.”

“These new merger guidelines will help restore economic freedom and strengthen our democracy,” added Maxwell. He also noted that Farm Action had “weighed in on every step of the process” of rewriting the guidelines.

“We set out the legal and factual case for ending the prioritization of the consumer welfare standard, which both violated antitrust laws and ushered in unprecedented corporate concentration,” Maxwell said.